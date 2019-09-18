comscore Realme X2 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch on September 24
Realme X2 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch on September 24: Expected Price and Specifications

Realme X2 is widely considered to be the rebranded version of Realme XT 730G announced in India last week. It will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera.

  Published: September 18, 2019 10:16 AM IST
Realme X2, the successor to Realme X, is set to launch in China on September 24. The Chinese smartphone maker announced its plans to launch the device on Weibo, China’s micro-blogging platform. The post confirms that Realme X2 will adopt the 64-megapixel camera seen on the Realme XT, which was launched in India last week. The company has also revealed that there will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It seems Realme X2 will be a major upgrade in terms of specifications.

Realme X2 launch on September 24: Here is what we know so far

Realme X2 will arrive as the third smartphone in Realme X-series. At the launch of Realme XT in India last week, the company confirmed that it will launch Realme XT 730G with 32-megapixel selfie camera in December. But the Weibo post confirms that Realme X2 will be company’s first device with 32-megapixel selfie camera. The leaks originating from China claim that Realme X2 will be a re-branded version of Realme XT 730G announced last week.

Photo: Weibo

If that turns out to be true then we are looking at Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, which is a gaming-centric mobile chipset. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. It needs to be seen whether Realme ditches the pop-up selfie camera for a traditional setup. It is also confirmed to support 30W SuperVOOC 3.0 fast charging and will pack a 4,000mAh battery.

Realme XT Review: Changing the camera landscape in mid-range devices

Realme XT Review: Changing the camera landscape in mid-range devices

On the back, the smartphone will sport a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. It will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro sensors. It is expected to launch in two storage variants – 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. We might also see a 256GB storage variant for the first time. Realme X was launched in China first and brought to India later. Realme X2 similarly will debut in China first and make its way to India in December.

  Published Date: September 18, 2019 10:16 AM IST

