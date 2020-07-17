Smartphone maker Realme has just made a new announcement regarding its mid-range smartphone, the Realme X2. Taking a look at the announcement, the company has just launched a new storage and RAM variant for the smartphone. The company also shared the specifications, and availability details about the new variant for the X2. This new variant for the device will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It joins the ranks of three different storage and RAM variants already available in the Indian market. For some context, this new model comes almost seven months after the launch of the smartphone. Let’s check out the details regarding the Realme X2 with 256GB internal storage here. Also Read - Realme X2 Pro gets a new software update with June 2020 security patch

Realme X2 gets a new storage and RAM option; details

The 256GB storage variant offers more choice to customers looking to buy the Realme X2. This new variant comes just hours after the company launched a new RAM and storage option for its Realme 6. Inspecting the announcement, the smartphone is now available in four options. These include the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 17,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 19,999. Other options include the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 20,999, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Considering the existing prices, it is likely that the company may price the new option at Rs 21,999. Also Read - Realme X2 gets June security patch with bug fixes and optimizations

Realme also confirmed that the new model will be available in three color options. These including Pearl Blue, Pearl White, and Pearl Green. The new variant of the device is set to go on sale on July 21, 2020, starting from 8 PM. We will get to know about the pricing of the new variant during the sale. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Check best deals on phones like Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, more

Features Realme X2 Price 17999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Octa-core CPU OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED screen texture-6.4-inch (16.2cm) dew-drop Fullscreen-2340-by-1080-pixel resolution-19.5:9 Internal Memory 64GB/128GB, Up to 256GB external memory Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,000mAh

