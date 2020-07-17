comscore Realme X2 with 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage launched; set to go on sale next week
News

Realme X2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage launched; set to go on sale next week

News

It joins the ranks of three different storage and RAM variants already available in the Indian market. Let’s check out the details regarding the Realme X2 with 256GB internal storage here.

  • Published: July 17, 2020 9:44 PM IST
Realme X2 Review (6)

Smartphone maker Realme has just made a new announcement regarding its mid-range smartphone, the Realme X2. Taking a look at the announcement, the company has just launched a new storage and RAM variant for the smartphone. The company also shared the specifications, and availability details about the new variant for the X2. This new variant for the device will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It joins the ranks of three different storage and RAM variants already available in the Indian market. For some context, this new model comes almost seven months after the launch of the smartphone. Let’s check out the details regarding the Realme X2 with 256GB internal storage here. Also Read - Realme X2 Pro gets a new software update with June 2020 security patch

Realme X2 gets a new storage and RAM option; details

The 256GB storage variant offers more choice to customers looking to buy the Realme X2. This new variant comes just hours after the company launched a new RAM and storage option for its Realme 6. Inspecting the announcement, the smartphone is now available in four options. These include the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 17,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 19,999. Other options include the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 20,999, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Considering the existing prices, it is likely that the company may price the new option at Rs 21,999. Also Read - Realme X2 gets June security patch with bug fixes and optimizations

Watch: BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India – Zoom Video Communications

Realme also confirmed that the new model will be available in three color options. These including Pearl Blue, Pearl White, and Pearl Green. The new variant of the device is set to go on sale on July 21, 2020, starting from 8 PM. We will get to know about the pricing of the new variant during the sale. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Check best deals on phones like Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, more

Realme Narzo 10A launched in new 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant for Rs 9,999

Also Read

Realme Narzo 10A launched in new 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant for Rs 9,999

Features Realme X2
Price 17999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Octa-core CPU
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED screen texture-6.4-inch (16.2cm) dew-drop Fullscreen-2340-by-1080-pixel resolution-19.5:9
Internal Memory 64GB/128GB, Up to 256GB external memory
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 17, 2020 9:44 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro

29999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ with Octa-core CPU
64MP Main Camera + 13MP Tele + 8MP Wide angle + 2MP Portrait lens
Realme X2

Realme X2

17999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Octa-core CPU
Quad - 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme X2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage launched
News
Realme X2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage launched
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online

Lenovo unveils ThinkStation P620 workstation

Laptops

Lenovo unveils ThinkStation P620 workstation

Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Pro poster surfaces online with side-mounted camera

Gaming

Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Pro poster surfaces online with side-mounted camera

Nokia 7.2 update rolling out with July security patch

News

Nokia 7.2 update rolling out with July security patch

Most Popular

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Realme X2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage launched

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

Nokia 7.2 update rolling out with July security patch

Oppo K3 June 2020 security update brings bug fixes and new features

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage launched

News

Realme X2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage launched
Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Features

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown
Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India
Best Realme Phone with expandable storage

Top Products

Best Realme Phone with expandable storage
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Best Daily 1.5GB Data Plans July : जानें जियो, एयरटेल या वोडाफोन किसका प्लान है सबसे बेस्ट

Aarogya Setu दुनिया की सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड की जाने वाली COVID-19 ट्रेसिंग ऐप

YouTube ने भारत में शुरू की HD स्ट्रीमिंग, इस तरीके से कर प्ले पाएंगे 1080P वीडियो

7000mAh की दमदार बैटरी के साथ पेश किया जा सकता है Samsung Galaxy M51

OnePlus Buds भारत में 21 July को लॉन्च से पहले Flipkart पर लिस्ट, Warp Charge के साथ आएंगे

Latest Videos

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

News

Realme X2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage launched
News
Realme X2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage launched
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 360-degree render surfaces online
Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nokia 7.2 update rolling out with July security patch

News

Nokia 7.2 update rolling out with July security patch
Oppo K3 June 2020 security update brings bug fixes and new features

News

Oppo K3 June 2020 security update brings bug fixes and new features

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers