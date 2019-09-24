comscore Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G launched in China
Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G and 64-megapixel camera sensor launched in China

Realme X2 will likely be limited to the Chinese market for some time. The company may launch a similar Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone in India at the end of the year.

  Published: September 24, 2019 10:58 AM IST
Smartphone maker Realme has just announced its latest smartphone, the Realme X2 in the Chinese market. As part of the announcement, the company shared key details include specifications, pricing, and availability. It is likely that the device will be limited to the Chinese market for some time. The company may launch a similar Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone in India at the end of the year. The company will launch two different RAM and storage variants of the device.

Realme X2 pricing and specifications

The device features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ration. Realme has also added Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel on the front for protection against accidental drops. As noted above, the device features Snapdragon 730G with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The two storage and RAM variants include the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage at 1,599 RMB. Second variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at 1,499 RMB. Both the models will be available at a discount of 100 RMB from September 24 till September 26.

Realme X2 to feature Super AMOLED screen with Under Display fingerprint scanner

Moving to the camera department, we get a similar rear quad camera setup with the Realme X2. The primary camera will feature a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. Other cameras include an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. The device has also added a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies in a notch.

Talking about the rear panel, we also see a 3D, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with “hyperbola light effects. Realme has also added a number of software features including AI scene optimization, Chroma boost, dedicated nightscape, and more. Realme X2 will run on a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. It claims that the new charging technology can charge the device from 0 to 67 percent in just 30 minutes. The device will run Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 out of the box. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS.

