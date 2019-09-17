comscore Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G set to launch in China on September 24
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G set to launch in China on September 24
News

Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G set to launch in China on September 24

News

Realme has posted a teaser image confirming the September 24 launch date on Chinese microblogging website. The event will take place at 10:00 AM local time in China.

  • Published: September 17, 2019 10:16 AM IST
realme-X2-launch-invite-1

Realme will launch a new smartphone, the Realme X2, in China on September 24. The smartphone was recently listed on a certification website, and it was no different from Realme XT 730G, which has been announced for India already. During the Realme XT launch event in India, the Chinese company had confirmed that the same will also get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G. The company had stated that the smartphone will be called the Realme XT 730G, and it’ll come to India in December.

Realme X2 teaser details

The company has posted a teaser image confirming the September 24 launch date on Chinese microblogging website, Weibo (via FoneArena). The event will take place at 10:00 AM local time in China. Since the phone will be a rebranded version of the Realme XT 730G, it will carry a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Realme X2

The unreleased Realme smartphone came with RMX1991 as the internal model number. Given that we have already seen the device on TENAA, it was always a possibility that the company may first launch the device in the Chinese market. According to a past report, the device may also come with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Realme is planning to target the PUBG Mobile and Fortnite playing crowed with the gaming smartphone.

Best Smartphone Under 25000 in India

Also Read

Best Smartphone Under 25000 in India

During India event announcement, Realme XT 730G will feature a “Hyperbola 3D Glass Design”. As noted previously, the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, the mid-range gaming SoC. Beyond this, the device will sport a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor. Other features include a Super AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 4,000mAh battery. The primary change we can expect from the smartphone is support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 17, 2019 10:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno Ace launch on October 10
News
Oppo Reno Ace launch on October 10
Xiaomi Mi Band 4, 65-inch Mi TV launch: How to watch livestream

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4, 65-inch Mi TV launch: How to watch livestream

Apple Arcade now available for iOS 13 beta testers: All you need to know

News

Apple Arcade now available for iOS 13 beta testers: All you need to know

Vivo NEX 3 5G is official with a waterfall display

News

Vivo NEX 3 5G is official with a waterfall display

Telefunken LED TV series launched in India; details and pricing

News

Telefunken LED TV series launched in India; details and pricing

Most Popular

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Realme XT First Impressions and Hands-on

Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G set to launch in China on September 24

Asus ROG Phone 2 India launch expected soon: Check specifications

Oppo Reno Ace launch on October 10

Xiaomi Mi Band 4, 65-inch Mi TV launch: How to watch livestream

Apple Arcade now available for iOS 13 beta testers: All you need to know

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Smartphone Under 25000 in India

Top Products

Best Smartphone Under 25000 in India
Best Smartphone Under 12000

Top Products

Best Smartphone Under 12000
Realme XT sells out in 4 minutes during first sale; Next sale on September 30

News

Realme XT sells out in 4 minutes during first sale; Next sale on September 30
Best Smartphone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Smartphone Under 8000 in India
Realme XT Review

Review

Realme XT Review

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X2 स्मार्टफोन चीन में 24 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, ये हो सकती हैं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

जर्मनी बेस्ड Telefunken ने इंडियन मार्केट में पेश किए 7 नए LED TVs, कीमत 7,999 रुपये से शुरू

Vivo Nex 3 5G स्मार्टफोन वाटरफॉल डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च हुआ, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4 XL स्मार्टफोन 15 अक्टूबर को न्यू यॉर्क में होंगे लॉन्च, यहां देख सकेंगे लाइव इवेंट

Xiaomi आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगा 65इंच का TV, Mi Band 4, वाटर प्यूरीफायर जैसे कई प्रॉडक्ट्स, लॉन्च इवेंट को ऐसे देखें लाइव


News

Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G set to launch in China on September 24
News
Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G set to launch in China on September 24
Asus ROG Phone 2 India launch expected soon: Check specifications

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 India launch expected soon: Check specifications
Oppo Reno Ace launch on October 10

News

Oppo Reno Ace launch on October 10
Xiaomi Mi Band 4, 65-inch Mi TV launch: How to watch livestream

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4, 65-inch Mi TV launch: How to watch livestream
Apple Arcade now available for iOS 13 beta testers: All you need to know

News

Apple Arcade now available for iOS 13 beta testers: All you need to know