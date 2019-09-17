Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G set to launch in China on September 24

Realme will launch a new smartphone, the Realme X2, in China on September 24. The smartphone was recently listed on a certification website, and it was no different from Realme XT 730G, which has been announced for India already. During the Realme XT launch event in India, the Chinese company had confirmed that the same will also get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G. The company had stated that the smartphone will be called the Realme XT 730G, and it’ll come to India in December.

Realme X2 teaser details

The company has posted a teaser image confirming the September 24 launch date on Chinese microblogging website, Weibo (via FoneArena). The event will take place at 10:00 AM local time in China. Since the phone will be a rebranded version of the Realme XT 730G, it will carry a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

The unreleased Realme smartphone came with RMX1991 as the internal model number. Given that we have already seen the device on TENAA, it was always a possibility that the company may first launch the device in the Chinese market. According to a past report, the device may also come with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Realme is planning to target the PUBG Mobile and Fortnite playing crowed with the gaming smartphone.

During India event announcement, Realme XT 730G will feature a “Hyperbola 3D Glass Design”. As noted previously, the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, the mid-range gaming SoC. Beyond this, the device will sport a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor. Other features include a Super AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 4,000mAh battery. The primary change we can expect from the smartphone is support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology.