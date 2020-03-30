comscore Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update: Check out what's new
News

Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update: Check out what's new

News

The new Realme UI update is being rolled out in a phased manner and you should get its OTA notification in a few days.

  • Updated: March 30, 2020 2:14 PM IST
Realme X2 Pro

Realme began testing an Android 10-based Realme UI for its phones back in January. Now the phones finally have a stable version rolling out. The update comes to both the Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro and brings a few key changes. These include the new UI, optimized navigation gestures, and a new camera app among other features.

Related Stories


Realme has added a new sidebar in Realme UI that enhances quick one-hand operations. The File console app is now replaced with File Manager. The new smart sidebar also allows you to quickly drag an app out of it to open it in split-screen. The assistive ball can now change opacity and can be hidden in fullscreen apps. Apps on the smart bar can also now be quickly accessed via ‘bubbles’.

Watch: Realme X2 Pro Review

The new Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro update also bring custom 3-finger screenshot gestures. These include separate gestures to take partial screenshots and to take long, scrolling screenshots.

The update further adds a Focus mode to minimize outside distractions when you are learning or working. There is also a new charging animation, optimized quick settings, a pause feature for screen recording and more. A new feature shows you the memory being consumed by apps in the recent menu.

The new update also brings new live wallpapers, artistic wallpapers to the Realme X2, X2 Pro. Further, animated wallpapers can now also be applied to the lock screen. The new launcher now lets you customize the shape, style, and size of icons on the home screen. The graphic design of the password unlock is also facilitated for one-hand operations. There is also Realme Share which now supports sharing files with Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi devices.

Realme X2 Pro now available for as low as Rs 23,999 on Flipkart: Here's how to get it

Also Read

Realme X2 Pro now available for as low as Rs 23,999 on Flipkart: Here's how to get it

Many other changes are included in the update. The build number is RMX1992AEX_11.C.05 for the Realme X2 and RMX1931EX_11.C.23 for the Realme X2 Pro. The update is rolling out in a phased manner. A broader rollout is expected in a few days if no critical bugs are experienced after the update.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 30, 2020 2:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 30, 2020 2:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a punch-hole design
News
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a punch-hole design
Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update

News

Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update

Samsung Galaxy M11 launched: Check full specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M11 launched: Check full specifications

Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update

News

Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update

Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV

News

Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a punch-hole design

Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update

Samsung Galaxy M11 launched: Check full specifications

Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update

Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update

News

Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update
Realme X2 Pro update brings March security patch and bug fixes

News

Realme X2 Pro update brings March security patch and bug fixes
Apple iPhone XS, Realme X2, Samsung Galaxy S9 discounted on Flipkart

Deals

Apple iPhone XS, Realme X2, Samsung Galaxy S9 discounted on Flipkart
ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone launched: Price, specs

News

ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone launched: Price, specs
Samsung Galaxy A31 India launch imminent: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 India launch imminent: Report

हिंदी समाचार

PM-CARES Fund : कोरोनावायरस के खिलाफ जंग में करें मदद, घर बैठे ऐसे करें डोनेट

Jio ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी, अब इस तरह से भी कर सकेंगे अपना नंबर रिचार्ज

Realme X2 और Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन को मिला मेजर सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

WhatsApp ने किया बड़ा बदलाव, अब भारतीय यूजर्स नहीं कर पाएंगे ये काम

OnePlus 8 Pro के लॉन्च से पहले आईं कैमरा डिटेल्स, जानें क्या है खासियत

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a punch-hole design
News
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a punch-hole design
Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update

News

Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update
Samsung Galaxy M11 launched: Check full specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M11 launched: Check full specifications
Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update

News

Microsoft working on internet issues from recent Windows 10 update
Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV

News

Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi True Wireless earphones 2, 65-inch Mi TV