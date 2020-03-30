Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update

Realme began testing an Android 10-based Realme UI for its phones back in January. Now the phones finally have a stable version rolling out. The update comes to both the Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro and brings a few key changes. These include the new UI, optimized navigation gestures, and a new camera app among other features.

Realme has added a new sidebar in Realme UI that enhances quick one-hand operations. The File console app is now replaced with File Manager. The new smart sidebar also allows you to quickly drag an app out of it to open it in split-screen. The assistive ball can now change opacity and can be hidden in fullscreen apps. Apps on the smart bar can also now be quickly accessed via ‘bubbles’.

The new Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro update also bring custom 3-finger screenshot gestures. These include separate gestures to take partial screenshots and to take long, scrolling screenshots.

The update further adds a Focus mode to minimize outside distractions when you are learning or working. There is also a new charging animation, optimized quick settings, a pause feature for screen recording and more. A new feature shows you the memory being consumed by apps in the recent menu.

The new update also brings new live wallpapers, artistic wallpapers to the Realme X2, X2 Pro. Further, animated wallpapers can now also be applied to the lock screen. The new launcher now lets you customize the shape, style, and size of icons on the home screen. The graphic design of the password unlock is also facilitated for one-hand operations. There is also Realme Share which now supports sharing files with Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi devices.

Many other changes are included in the update. The build number is RMX1992AEX_11.C.05 for the Realme X2 and RMX1931EX_11.C.23 for the Realme X2 Pro. The update is rolling out in a phased manner. A broader rollout is expected in a few days if no critical bugs are experienced after the update.