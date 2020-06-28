comscore Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom first sale in India on 30 June | BGR India
Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom first sale in India on 30 June

The X3 and X3 SuperZoom come with quad rear camera setup, run on Realme UI and priced startinf from Rs 24,999.

  • Published: June 28, 2020 8:15 PM IST
Realme will be hosting the first-ever online sale for X3 series in India next week. The company will offer the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom via its online sale on 30 June. This will take place at 12PM on Tuesday via Realme.com and Flipkart. The phones will also be sold via offline stores in the coming weeks. Also Read - Realme X3 gets new update with June 2020 security patch

Realme X3 pricing and availability

The Realme X3 is available for Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available for Rs 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 32,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant. Also Read - Realme Buds Q launched in India for Rs 1,999; check details

Realme X3 sale: Launch offers

If you’re buying the X3 or X3 SuperZoom from Flipkart, there are multiple launch day offers available. You get 5 percent unlimited cashback if you make the payment through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There’s an additional 5 percent discount for buyers with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Buyers also get an extra Rs 2,000 discount which is already included in the final price of the phone. Also Read - Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

Realme X3 specifications

The phone features a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The screen is capable of refreshing at both 60Hz and 120Hz. The phone has two storage variants. The first is a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the second is an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It features a quad-camera setup featuring a main 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, along with an  8–megapixel ultrawide sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The phone also features a  4,200mAh battery with support for the brand’s 30W fast charging.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

The X3 SuperZoom also features a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The screen is capable of again, refreshing at both 60Hz and 120Hz. The X3 SuperZoom also features UFS 3.0 storage and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The main camera sensor is a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel periscope lens that allows users to zoom into pictures at 60x. The periscope lens also features OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) which helps with the long-distance shots by minimizing shake. The other two sensors are the 8-megapixel ultra-wide and the 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel main camera sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

 

  • Published Date: June 28, 2020 8:15 PM IST

Realme X3

Realme X3

24999

Android 10
Snapdragon 855 Plus processor
64 megapixels + 8 megapixels ultra wide angle + 2 megapixel macro lens + 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom

27999

realme UI Based on Android
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera with 60X Super Zoom + 8MP Periscope lens + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + 2MP Macro lens

