Realme X3 flagship series India launch teased once again in a video

Realme has once again put out a video teaser on Twitter for the next Realme X flagship series of smartphones. The company last month confirmed that the Realme X3 SuperZoom is heading for India, and later in the following teasers, the launch of Realme X3 was also suggested. So far, there is no official launch date from the company, but media reports speculate that the unveiling will take place on June 26. Also Read - Realme TV के 32इंच और 43इंच TV की सेल आज Flipkart पर 12 बजे, Rs 1084 की EMI में खरीदें

Last month, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth posted a camera sample of the X3 SuperZoom. Now, in the latest teaser video, the company suggests the launch of the Realme X3 series India, which could mean two smartphones. Realme could offer the devices in India with the premium price tag. The X3 Zoom is expected to come only in one storage option – 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is being reported that the latest Realme X3 phone will come to India with a different chip. Also Read - Realme Watch to go on sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers and more

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Specifications, features

The Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and houses a cutout for dual selfie camera setup. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which also means there is no 5G support. The smartphone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and supports 30W fast charge via USB Type-C port.

Video: Realme Watch Review

Coming to the rear camera setup, there is a 64-megapixel main camera with a Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom and optical image stabilization. The front camera setup includes a 32-megapixel main selfie shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. There is a third 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It supports 60x SuperZoom and includes modes like starry mode and super nightscape.