comscore Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online: Check details
News

Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online: Check details

News

A Realme device with RMX2142 model number has made an appearance on the TENAA website, which is said to be the standard Realme X3 smartphone.

  • Updated: April 20, 2020 4:56 PM IST
Realme X3

The Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone has already received several certifications. Now, a Realme device with RMX2142 model number has made an appearance on the TENAA website, which is said to be the standard Realme X3 smartphone. The listing not only reveals design, but also the specifications of the device. The alleged Realme smartphone will have a 6.57-inch TFT display, which will operate at Full HD+ resolution.

The listing suggests that the handset will feature a pill-shaped punch-hole display design. The cut-out will be placed in the top-left corner of the screen. The Realme X3 could pack a combination of a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera on the front. Similar to most Realme phones, this one too could have a quad-camera setup, which will be aligned vertically in the upper-left side.

Watch: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The rear camera setup is said to include a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel lens, and two 2-megapixel cameras. On the inside, the RMX2142 is listed with a 2.4GHz octa-core processor, which could be a part of the Snapdragon 765G SoC. Realme is expected to sell the handset in three variants, including 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/256GB.

Realme Narzo 10 series won't launch on April 21: Here is why

Also Read

Realme Narzo 10 series won't launch on April 21: Here is why

The alleged Realme X3 is likely to ship with Android 10 out of the box, with Realme UI on top. There is no fingerprint sensor at the back, and you notice a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It offers support for dual-mode 5G. It will reportedly be available in two colors, including White and Gray-Blue. Realme is said to add a 4,100mAh battery inside the handset, which will likely support 30W fast charging tech. The listing was first spotted by GSMArena.

Besides, the company is also working on Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is reported to pack a Snapdragon 855+ chipset. This version has already bagged certifications from NBTC, EEC, and BIS. The smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench with Android 10 and 12GB RAM option. The brand is yet to officially confirm the launch of these phones.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2020 2:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 20, 2020 4:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

G.I. Joe: War On Cobra turn based mobile game launched
Gaming
G.I. Joe: War On Cobra turn based mobile game launched
Huawei Watch GT 2 update adds SpO2 measurement feature

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 update adds SpO2 measurement feature

Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results

News

Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24

News

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

News

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health

Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online

Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online

News

Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online
Realme Narzo 10 series won't launch on April 21: Here is why

News

Realme Narzo 10 series won't launch on April 21: Here is why
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020
Best smartphones in India under Rs 20,000

Top Products

Best smartphones in India under Rs 20,000
Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones; Best five smartphones

News

Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones; Best five smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

Mi 10 Lite 5G स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है चीन में लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

Vivo V1990A स्मार्टफोन की सभी स्पेसिफिकेशंस TENAA की वेबसाइट पर हुई लीक

Realme Narzo सीरीज इस वजह से नहीं होगी 21 अप्रैल को लॉन्च

OPPO A12 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी कीमत और फीचर

TikTok वीडियो पर लाइक न मिलने पर 18 साल के युवक ने की आत्महत्या

Latest Videos

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

News

Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health
News
Microsoft Planetary Computer will help analyze Earth's health
Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online

News

Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online
Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results

News

Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24

News

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24
Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

News

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses