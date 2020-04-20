Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online: Check details

The Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone has already received several certifications. Now, a Realme device with RMX2142 model number has made an appearance on the TENAA website, which is said to be the standard Realme X3 smartphone. The listing not only reveals design, but also the specifications of the device. The alleged Realme smartphone will have a 6.57-inch TFT display, which will operate at Full HD+ resolution.

The listing suggests that the handset will feature a pill-shaped punch-hole display design. The cut-out will be placed in the top-left corner of the screen. The Realme X3 could pack a combination of a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera on the front. Similar to most Realme phones, this one too could have a quad-camera setup, which will be aligned vertically in the upper-left side.

Watch: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The rear camera setup is said to include a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel lens, and two 2-megapixel cameras. On the inside, the RMX2142 is listed with a 2.4GHz octa-core processor, which could be a part of the Snapdragon 765G SoC. Realme is expected to sell the handset in three variants, including 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/256GB.

The alleged Realme X3 is likely to ship with Android 10 out of the box, with Realme UI on top. There is no fingerprint sensor at the back, and you notice a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It offers support for dual-mode 5G. It will reportedly be available in two colors, including White and Gray-Blue. Realme is said to add a 4,100mAh battery inside the handset, which will likely support 30W fast charging tech. The listing was first spotted by GSMArena.

Besides, the company is also working on Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is reported to pack a Snapdragon 855+ chipset. This version has already bagged certifications from NBTC, EEC, and BIS. The smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench with Android 10 and 12GB RAM option. The brand is yet to officially confirm the launch of these phones.