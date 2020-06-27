comscore Realme X3 gets new update with June 2020 security patch | BGR India
Realme X3 gets new update with June 2020 security patch

The company is hopeful that after the update any issues with the phone will be fixed before it goes on sale next week.

  • Published: June 27, 2020 7:06 PM IST
Realme X3 SuperZoom BGR First Impressions 2

Realme X3 is getting a new security update before the phone goes on sale next week. According to reports, the firmware update is rolling out over the air. The version RMX2081_11_A.31 weighs 195MB in size. The device is being provided with June 2020 security patch and fixing issues with its screen brightness. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom First impressions: Zooming in on the flagship game

There have been reports about the Realme X3 display brightness being lower than expected. In addition to this, the update also offers some camera improvements. And fixes the heating issue with the fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India starting at Rs 24,999

It seems these issues have forced the brand to roll out the update to fix the problem, before it goes on sale next week. Realme launched X3 and X3 SuperZoom smartphones earlier this week. Both the phones are priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively and available in multiple variants. The phone runs on Realme’s latest Android 10 based user interface which has made its way to slew of its devices in the past month or so. Also Read - Realme 2 Pro users can now get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

Realme X3 specifications

The Realme X3 features a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The screen is capable of refreshing at both 60Hz and 120Hz. It also features a dynamic switching mode that can automatically switch between 120Hz and 60Hz as per the content on the screen. The phone has two storage variants. The first is a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the second is an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone also features UFS 3.0 storage and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of the optics, the Realme X3 features a quad-camera setup featuring a main 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, along with an  8–megapixel ultrawide sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The phone also features a  4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

  • Published Date: June 27, 2020 7:06 PM IST

