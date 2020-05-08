comscore Realme X3 officially confirmed to feature 60x zoom camera | BGR India
News

Realme X3 officially confirmed to feature 60x zoom camera; India launch imminent

News

Realme India's CEO Madhav Sheth has now confirmed the existence of the Realme X3 phone on Twitter.

  Published: May 8, 2020 7:53 PM IST
Realme logo

Realme is soon expected to launch a new phone in India, which will be called Realme X3. The smartphone has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth has now confirmed the existence of the Realme X3 phone on Twitter. He has also shared a camera sample of the device via his official Twitter handle.  Sheth has confirmed that the handset will come with 60X zoom capability along with Starry mode.

The company hasn’t yet revealed the official launch date of the Realme 3X, but is expected to share it soon. He has not only shared the camera sample of the device, but is also urging followers to take up the challenge and click better pictures with their devices.

Watch: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Besides, the TENAA listing of the alleged Realme X3 phone recently revealed most of the features. TIt could have a 6.57-inch TFT display, which will operate at Full HD+ resolution. It is likely to feature a pill-shaped punch-hole display design. The Realme X3 could pack a combination of a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera on the front. Similar to most Realme phones, this one too could have a quad-camera setup, which will be aligned vertically in the upper-left side.

The rear camera setup is said to include a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel lens, and two 2-megapixel cameras. On the inside, the RMX2142 is listed with a 2.4GHz octa-core processor, which could be a part of the Snapdragon 765G SoC. Realme is expected to sell the handset in three variants, including 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/256GB.

The alleged Realme X3 is likely to ship with Android 10 out of the box, with Realme UI on top. As per a leak, there is no fingerprint sensor at the back, and you notice a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It offers support for dual-mode 5G. It will reportedly be available in two colors, including White and Gray-Blue. Realme is said to add a 4,100mAh battery inside the handset, which will likely support 30W fast charging tech.

  • Published Date: May 8, 2020 7:53 PM IST

