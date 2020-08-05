Realme X3 Pro will reportedly be added to the X3 series very soon. And for the first time, we’ve come across details about this rumoured product on the internet. According to reports, one Realme phone with model number RMX2170 got certified on the TUV Rheinland database. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro new Lightning Red color variant launched in India: Price, features

The phone details pointed out it has two 2,200mAh battery cells, which comes 4,400 in total. This battery supports 65W charging, offering 6.5A output at 10V. The model number itself suggests Realme will be launching X3 Pro in the coming weeks. But we’d prefer to wait and get more concrete details about the product before making such assumptions. Also Read - Realme C15 with 6,000mAh battery coming to India, hints support page

The X3 Pro is likely to sit above the X3 and X3 SuperZoom launched in the market. And unlike the first two, we’re hoping Realme packs the X3 Pro with Snapdragon 865 chipset. This will make sure the phone is future-ready with support for 5G networks. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom Review: A worthy flagship competitor to the OnePlus 7T

Realme X3 gets new update

Earlier this week, Realme started rolling a new security update for the X3 in India. The firmware brings the July 2020 security patch and several optimizations to the smartphone’s Security, Status Bar, Settings, Bluetooth, and more. The latest update for the Realme X3 bumps up the software build version to RMX2081_11_A.39.

The update’s firmware is about 4.59 GB in size, and it brings security enhancements to the smartphone with July 2020 security patch, RealmeCentral reports. The new software also runs on Realme UI skin, which is based on Android 10 OS. As per the changelog, the update has added a smooth scrolling feature to the Realme Lab. It has fixed the voice jam issue when connected to the Bluetooth headset using the LDAC codec.

The update also optimizes the flight mode with the Bluetooth status. It has additionally optimized the system’s power consumption. The Realme X3 new OTA update is rolling out in an incremental manner. So, it may take a while before reaching all units gradually. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to the phone’s Settings section.