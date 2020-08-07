comscore Realme X3 Pro may feature Snapdragon 855+ SoC: All you need to know
Realme X3 Pro may feature Snapdragon 855+ SoC: All you need to know

The upcoming Realme X3 Pro is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC under the hood.

  Published: August 7, 2020 3:09 PM IST
In June this year, the Realme X3 and Realme X3 Zoom smartphones were made official. Now, it is being rumored that the company now has plans to launch the Realme X3 Pro too. The alleged phone has also been spotted on a Geekbench listing. The handset has model number RMX2083, as per the benchmarking site. The upcoming Realme X3 Pro is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC under the hood. Also Read - Xiaomi to develop India-exclusive version of MIUI without banned Chinese apps

The same chip is also powering the original Realme X3 phones. Previously, two different mode numbers were spotted online, which was believed to be the Pro version of the existing device. There could be a possibility that the new RMX2083 model could be a completely new device from Realme. The listing, which was first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, shows that the motherboard is codenamed ‘msmnile,’ which is for the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A flash sale at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme website: Price, offers, specifications

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

The device is listed with 8GB of RAM. Realme is likely to offer the handset in other RAM options too. It will ship with Android 10 OS out of the box. The alleged Realme X3 Pro was also recently spotted on TUV Rheinland with model number RMX2170. As per the listing, this device will have a dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support. One of the leaks suggests that there will be a single-cell 4,200mAh battery. The rest of the details are still under wraps. Also Read - Realme 6i going on sale in India today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com

To recall, the Realme X3 was launched in India with a price label of Rs 24,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB + 128GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 25,999. The Realme X3 SuperZoom, on the other hand, comes with an 8GB + 128GB storage variant. For the same, you will have to pay Rs 27,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 32,999.

Features Realme X3
Price 24999
Chipset Snapdragon 855 Plus processor
OS Android 10
Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)-1080 x 2400 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB+128GB
Rear Camera 64 megapixels + 8 megapixels ultra wide angle + 2 megapixel macro lens + 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom
Front Camera 16 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel
Battery 4200mAh
Best Sellers