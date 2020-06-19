Realme X3 Pro spotted on TENAA with Snapdragon 865

Ahead of the launch of the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom in India, a new third variant of the Realme X3 series has been spotted online. Appearing in the TENAA specifications, the new Realme RMX2121 could be the rumored Realme X3 Pro. This phone is a flagship phone, unlike the mid-range X3 series devices we have seen so far. It will likely succeed or be available alongside the Realme X50 series. Also Read - Realme Buds Q wireless India launch on June 25: All you need to know

The listing shows a phone that features a 6.5-inch display along with a punch hole cut out in the top-left corner. The dimensions of the Realme X3 Pro phone are 160.8 x 75.2 x 8.5mm. In terms of connectivity, it offers dual-mode 5G and the phone comes with a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery (pointing to a likely total capacity of 4,400mAh). Also Read - Realme X3 series listed on Flipkart ahead of official June 25 India launch

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

On the back of the phone is a rectangular cutout for the cameras and it has four sensors along with a flash. The Realme X3 Pro will also ship with Android 10, likely with Realme UI on top. The other information we already have on the Realme X3 Pro comes from an AnTuTu benchmark which shows that the phone is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will also feature UFS 3.1 storage. Also Read - Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25: Here's everything we know so far

In other news, Realme has officially confirmed that it will launch the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom in India on June 25. Both the phones will be 4G variants in India, unlike in some other parts of the world. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphones will be launched through a digital event at 12:30 PM on June 25, 2020. People will be able to watch this live stream on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and houses a cutout for dual selfie camera setup. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which also means there is no 5G support. The smartphone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and supports 30W fast charge via USB Type-C port.