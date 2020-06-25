The Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3, and Buds Q earphones will launch in India today. The Chinese company has already launched Realme X3 SuperZoom and earphones in Europe, so we know the possible specifications of the device. The standard version is yet to make its global debut, which will happen today. We have embedded the livestream link of the Realme X3 launch below, so that you can watch it live online here. It will begin at 12:30PM today. Read on to know more about them.

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Specifications, expected price

The Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched with a price tag of €499, which is around Rs 41,500 in India. It will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart. The device comes with a 6.6-inch display. The panel operates at 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a cutout for dual selfie camera setup. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which also means there is no 5G support. The device ships with Realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box.

However, the showstopper is the rear camera setup. There is a 64-megapixel main camera with a Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom and optical image stabilization. There is a third 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It supports 60x SuperZoom and includes modes like starry mode and super nightscape.

The front camera setup includes a 32-megapixel main selfie shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. The smartphone is fueled by a 4,200mAh battery and supports 30W fast charge via USB Type-C port. It offers support for 2×2 MIMO WiFi, dual-frequency GPS, and weighs 202 grams. The X3 Zoom was also launched with Arctic White and Glacier Blue colors.

Realme X3: Specifications, price (expected)

The Realme X3, on the other hand, is said to offer a 6.57-inch full-HD+ display. It is likely to feature punch-hole display design and run on Android 10-based Realme UI. It could be powered by an octa-core SoC, and launch with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. There could be four cameras at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel camera. The Realme X3 is said to launch with a dual selfie camera setup. consisting of a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. Under the hood could be a 4,100mAh battery too. The Realme X3 is expected to launch in India under Rs 20,000 price segment.

Realme Buds Q wireless: Features, expected price

In China, the Realme Buds Q comes with a price label of RMB 149, which is around Rs 1,600 in Indi. So we can expect these wireless earbuds to have similar pricing for India. They feature 10mm drivers under the hood, and have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. These are also IPX4 rated, which means it can survive water and dust splashes.

Realme claims that the case supports 30W fast wired charging. Also, there is no wireless charging tech here. The case of the earbuds features a micro-USB port for charging. The earbuds offer support for the Realme Link app, super-low latency mode, touch controls, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The Chinese company claims that users will get up to 4.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge.