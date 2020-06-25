comscore Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today: Livestream, expected price
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today: Livestream details, specifications and more
News

Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today: Livestream details, specifications and more

News

We have embedded the livestream link of the Realme X3 India launch below, so that you can watch it live online here.

  • Published: June 25, 2020 8:46 AM IST
Realme X3 SuperZoom main

The Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3, and Buds Q earphones will launch in India today. The Chinese company has already launched Realme X3 SuperZoom and earphones in Europe, so we know the possible specifications of the device. The standard version is yet to make its global debut, which will happen today. We have embedded the livestream link of the Realme X3 launch below, so that you can watch it live online here. It will begin at 12:30PM today. Read on to know more about them.

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Specifications, expected price

The Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched with a price tag of €499, which is around Rs 41,500 in India. It will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart. The device comes with a 6.6-inch display. The panel operates at 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a cutout for dual selfie camera setup. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which also means there is no 5G support. The device ships with Realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box.

However, the showstopper is the rear camera setup. There is a 64-megapixel main camera with a Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom and optical image stabilization. There is a third 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It supports 60x SuperZoom and includes modes like starry mode and super nightscape.

The front camera setup includes a 32-megapixel main selfie shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. The smartphone is fueled by a 4,200mAh battery and supports 30W fast charge via USB Type-C port. It offers support for 2×2 MIMO WiFi, dual-frequency GPS, and weighs 202 grams. The X3 Zoom was also launched with Arctic White and Glacier Blue colors.

Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30, reveals brand; check details

Also Read

Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30, reveals brand; check details

Realme X3: Specifications, price (expected)

The Realme X3, on the other hand, is said to offer a 6.57-inch full-HD+ display. It is likely to feature punch-hole display design and run on Android 10-based Realme UI. It could be powered by an octa-core SoC, and launch with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. There could be four cameras at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel camera. The Realme X3 is said to launch with a dual selfie camera setup. consisting of a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. Under the hood could be a 4,100mAh battery too. The Realme X3 is expected to launch in India under Rs 20,000 price segment.

Realme Buds Q wireless: Features, expected price

In China, the Realme Buds Q comes with a price label of RMB 149, which is around Rs 1,600 in Indi. So we can expect these wireless earbuds to have similar pricing for India. They feature 10mm drivers under the hood, and have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. These are also IPX4 rated, which means it can survive water and dust splashes.

Realme claims that the case supports 30W fast wired charging. Also, there is no wireless charging tech here. The case of the earbuds features a micro-USB port for charging. The earbuds offer support for the Realme Link app, super-low latency mode, touch controls, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The Chinese company claims that users will get up to 4.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 25, 2020 8:46 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today
News
Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today
Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched

News

Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched

Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple

News

Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple

AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design

News

AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord listed on Amazon India site

Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today

Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched

Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple

AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today

News

Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today
Best mobile with 4gb ram under 10000

Top Products

Best mobile with 4gb ram under 10000
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India
Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India

News

Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30 | BGR India
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C3i फोन 5,000mAh बैटरी, 3 कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme X3 सीरीज और Realme Buds Q आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, यहां देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

5000mAh बैटरी, 4GB रैम, 4 कैमरा वाले Moto G8 Power Lite की सेल आज 12 बजे, 9 हजार से कम में खरीदें

OnePlus 8 और OnePlus 8 Pro की सेल आज, बायर्स को मिलेगा 3,000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Poco ने नाम से लॉन्च हो सकता है Redmi 9 स्मार्टफोन, जानिए खास बातें

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord listed on Amazon India site
News
OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord listed on Amazon India site
Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today

News

Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today
Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched

News

Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched
Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple

News

Huawei leads Chinese wearable market ahead of Xiaomi and Apple
AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design

News

AirPods 3 could launch in early 2021 with AirPods Pro-like design

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers