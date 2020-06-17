Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25

Realme has officially confirmed that it will launch Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom in India on June 25. In its official communication to media, it’s been noted that both these smartphones will be 4G flagship for India. In other words, the devices will be a bit different from the variants available in other markets. Also Read - Realme X3 flagship series India launch teased once again in a video

The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphones will be launched through a digital event at 12:30PM on June 25, 2020. People will be able to watch this live stream on on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Just yesterday, the company had put out a video teaser on Twitter for the next Realme X flagship series of smartphones. Last month, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth posted a camera sample of the X3 SuperZoom. Later, we saw a few more teasers of the same. The X3 Zoom is expected to come only in one storage option – 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The big highlight of the smartphone is the ability to zoom further into the distance. It supports 60x SuperZoom and includes modes like starry mode and super nightscape. Here are specifications of global variant that was launched in May.

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Specifications, features

The Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and houses a cutout for dual selfie camera setup. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which also means there is no 5G support. The smartphone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and supports 30W fast charge via USB Type-C port.

Coming to the rear camera setup, there is a 64-megapixel main camera with a Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom and optical image stabilization. The front camera setup includes a 32-megapixel main selfie shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. There is a third 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It supports 60x SuperZoom and includes modes like starry mode and super nightscape.