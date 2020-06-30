comscore Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom to go on sale at 12 pm today | BGR India
Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom to go on sale at 12 pm today; check price, specifications and offers

The Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom come with a quad rear camera setup, run on Realme UI, and are priced starting from Rs 24,999.

  Published: June 30, 2020 8:19 AM IST
Realme X3 SuperZoom BGR First Impressions 2

The new Realme 4G flagship phones, the Realme X3 series will go on its first sale today at 12 pm on Realme.com and Flipkart. Users who want to buy both the X3 and the X3 SuperZoom will have a chance to buy one today. Note that the phone will also be available to purchase in offline stores in the coming weeks, as claimed by the company. Also Read - Realme Smart TV with 32-inch and 43-inch panel set to go on sale on June 30

Pricing and availability

The Realme X3 is available for Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available for Rs 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 32,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant. Also Read - Realme X3 gets new update with June 2020 security patch

Offers

If you’re buying the X3 or X3 SuperZoom from Flipkart, there are multiple launch day offers available. You get 5 percent unlimited cashback if you make the payment through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There’s an additional 5 percent discount for buyers with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Buyers also get an extra Rs 2,000 discount which is already included in the final price of the phone. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom First impressions: Zooming in on the flagship game

Realme X3 Specifications

The Realme X3 features a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The screen is capable of refreshing at both 60Hz and 120Hz. The phone has two storage variants. The first is a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the second is an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It features a quad-camera setup featuring a main 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, along with an  8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The phone also features a  4,200mAh battery with support for the brand’s 30W fast charging.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom also features a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The screen is capable of again, refreshing at both 60Hz and 120Hz. The X3 SuperZoom also features UFS 3.0 storage and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The main camera sensor is a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel periscope lens that allows users to zoom into pictures at 60x. The periscope lens also features OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) which helps with the long-distance shots by minimizing shake. The other two sensors are the 8-megapixel ultra-wide and the 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel main camera sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

