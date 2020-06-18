Realme X3 series listed on Flipkart ahead of official June 25 India launch

The Realme X3 and Realme X3 Zoom will launch in India on June 25. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming Realme phones have been spotted listed on Flipkart. The Realme X3 series India launch event will kick off at 12:30 PM and it is likely to go on sale via Flipkart. The dedicated listing for the device highlights zooming capabilities and a Starry mode.

The Flipkart listing also teases Realme X3 Zoom’s Nightscape 4.0 and a new Tripod mode. To recall, the device was launched globally back in May 2020. The smartphone is expected to launch with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched with a price tag of €499, which is around Rs 41,500 in India.

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Specifications, features

The Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched with a 6.6-inch display. The panel operates at 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a cutout for dual selfie camera setup. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which also means there is no 5G support. The device ships with Realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box.

However, the showstopper is the rear camera setup. There is a 64-megapixel main camera with a Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom and optical image stabilization. The front camera setup includes a 32-megapixel main selfie shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens.

There is a third 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It supports 60x SuperZoom and includes modes like starry mode and super nightscape. The smartphone is fueled by a 4,200mAh battery and supports 30W fast charge via USB Type-C port. It offers support for 2×2 MIMO WiFi, dual-frequency GPS, and weighs 202 grams. The X3 Zoom was also launched with Arctic White and Glacier Blue colors.