Chinese brand Realme’s X series comprises some of their most popular phones. The popular mid-range choice Realme X2 is soon to be followed by the successor Realme X3 and the Realme X3 Super Zoom. We saw numerous leaks and rumors about the Realme X3 Super Zoom. However, now the upcoming phones were recently spotted on the official Realme website for the first time. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price in India, specifications compared

The Realme website listed the upcoming Realme X3 series smartphone along with the awaited Realme TV. The development on the website points to a nearby launch for all the three products in the country. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth teased the launch of the likely higher-end Realme X3 Super Zoom. The CEO showed off the 60x Zoom and Starry Mode capabilities of the phone on social media. Also Read - Realme Smart TV and Realme Smartwatch coming to India this month ?

You can find official listings for all three devices on the Realme India support page. The drop-down menu on the page shows distinct listings for the Realme X3, Realme X3 Super Zoom, and the Realme TV. There are also other various Realme smartphones and accessories. Unfortunately, the listings on the website hold no key specifications at the moment. However, thanks to plenty of leaks, we have a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: 48MP quad camera, Helio G80 and other key features

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has already received several certifications. The last one showed a Realme device with an RMX2142 model number that made an appearance on the TENAA website. This is apparently the standard Realme X3 smartphone. The listing not only reveals its design, but also the specifications. The alleged Realme smartphone will have a 6.57-inch TFT display, which will operate at Full HD+ resolution.

The listing suggests that the handset will feature a pill-shaped punch-hole display design. The cut-out will be placed in the top-left corner of the screen. The Realme X3 could pack a combination of a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera on the front. Similar to most Realme phones, this one too could have a quad-camera setup, which will be aligned vertically in the upper-left side.