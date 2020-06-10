comscore Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch on June 26: Specs, expected price
Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch expected on June 26: Full specifications, expected price

The Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched with a price tag of €499, which is around Rs 41,500 in India.

  • Updated: June 10, 2020 12:14 PM IST
A few weeks back, Realme launched its latest flagship phone, and the device is also expected to launch in India soon. While the brand is yet to confirm Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch date, a fresh report claims launch will happen on June 26. The upcoming phone will likely be available for purchase via Realme.com and Flipkart. The Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched with a price tag of €499, which is around Rs 41,500 in India.

Realme could offer the device in India with the same price tag on it. It is expected to comes only in one storage option – 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Premium devices like OnePlus 8 feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Realme X3 SuperZoom, on the other hand, packs a Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It is being rumored that the latest Realme X3 phone will come to India with a different chip, 91Mobiles reports.

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Specifications, features

The Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and houses a cutout for dual selfie camera setup. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which also means there is no 5G support. The smartphone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and supports 30W fast charge via USB Type-C port.

However, the showstopper is the rear camera setup. There is a 64-megapixel main camera with a Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom and optical image stabilization.  The front camera setup includes a 32-megapixel main selfie shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens.

There is a third 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It supports 60x SuperZoom and includes modes like starry mode and super nightscape. The smartphone will also come in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant but is limited in terms of market and availability. It supports 2×2 MIMO WiFi, dual-frequency GPS and weighs 202 grams. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colors.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2020 12:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 10, 2020 12:14 PM IST

