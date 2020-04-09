comscore Realme X3 SuperZoom key details spotted online; launch seems imminent
Realme X3 SuperZoom key details spotted online: All you need to know

There are reports claiming that the Chinese brand will soon add a new member to its Realme X series. The Realme X3 SuperZoom has appeared on Geekbench and has even bagged some certifications. Read on to know more.

  Updated: April 9, 2020 7:19 PM IST
Realme has already launched quite a few smartphones in the start of 2020. The company was all set to launch the Realme 10 series in India, but the launch got postponed due to coronavirus lockdown across the country. There are reports claiming that the Chinese brand will add a new member to its Realme X series. The Realme X3 SuperZoom has appeared on Geekbench and has even bagged certifications from NBTC and EEC.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has model code RMX2086n. The device has also been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards’ (BIS) website, suggesting that the launch imminent. The Geekbench listing revealed that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will ship with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box. While the company is expected to offer the device in different configurations, the listing suggests a 12GB RAM variant will be available.

It also hints that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will draw its power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset. The motherboard of the device is codenamed “msmnile”, which corresponds to the Qualcomm 855+ SoC, GSMArena reports. One will find the same chip in the Realme X2 Pro as well. This device was launched back in the year 2019. The rest of the specifications are still under wraps. But, the name of this Realme phone suggests it will have a telephoto camera. There could also be a standard version of the handset, which might be called Realme X3.

Apart from a new smartphone, Realme is also widely rumored to launch its first smart TV in the coming months. The BIS listing suggested that the Realme TV will launch with a 43-inch LED panel. The company is expected to offer this Android TV in other sizes as well, including the 55-inch OLED panel. The smart TV is reportedly listed with model number JSC55LSQL.

  Published Date: April 9, 2020 7:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 9, 2020 7:19 PM IST

