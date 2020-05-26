Realme X3 SuperZoom is a new flagship with 60x zoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom is the latest high-end smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker for global markets. While in the past, Realme has launched its new flagship in China or India, this time is different. Realme X3 SuperZoom is being introduced in Europe and will go on sale first in the UK and Spain. The smartphone will be joined with accessories including the Realme Watch and Realme Band. The big highlight of the smartphone is the ability to zoom further into the distance. Also Read - Realme 1 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

Realme X3 SuperZoom launched: Price, Features

Interestingly, Realme X3 SuperZoom comes only in one storage option of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is priced at €499 (around Rs 41,500) and is now available for pre-order via realme.com and other retailers. It will go on sale from June 4, 2020 in these markets. In terms of specifications, it features a 6.6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and houses a cutout for dual selfie camera setup. The setup includes a 32-megapixel main selfie shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which also means there is no 5G support. The smartphone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and supports 30W fast charge via USB Type-C port. However, the showstopper is the rear camera setup. There is a 64-megapixel main camera with Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom and optical image stabilization.

There is a third 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It supports 60x SuperZoom and includes modes like starry mode and super nightscape. The smartphone will also come in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant but is limited in terms of market and availability. It supports 2×2 MIMO WiFi, dual frequency GPS and weighs 202 grams. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colors.