comscore Realme X3 SuperZoom is a new flagship with 60x zoom | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom launched with 60x zoom and periscope lens: Price, Specifications
News

Realme X3 SuperZoom launched with 60x zoom and periscope lens: Price, Specifications

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom is a flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and support for 60x Super Zoom.

  • Updated: May 26, 2020 5:57 PM IST
Realme X3 SuperZoom main

Realme X3 SuperZoom is the latest high-end smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker for global markets. While in the past, Realme has launched its new flagship in China or India, this time is different. Realme X3 SuperZoom is being introduced in Europe and will go on sale first in the UK and Spain. The smartphone will be joined with accessories including the Realme Watch and Realme Band. The big highlight of the smartphone is the ability to zoom further into the distance. Also Read - Realme 1 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

Realme X3 SuperZoom launched: Price, Features

Interestingly, Realme X3 SuperZoom comes only in one storage option of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is priced at €499 (around Rs 41,500) and is now available for pre-order via realme.com and other retailers. It will go on sale from June 4, 2020 in these markets. In terms of specifications, it features a 6.6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and houses a cutout for dual selfie camera setup. The setup includes a 32-megapixel main selfie shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. Also Read - Realme 100W Soundbar with sub-woofer teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; check details

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, which also means there is no 5G support. The smartphone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and supports 30W fast charge via USB Type-C port. However, the showstopper is the rear camera setup. There is a 64-megapixel main camera with Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom and optical image stabilization. Also Read - Realme Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh capacity and 18W two-way quick charging launched in India: Price, Features

Redmi 10X series launched with AMOLED display, 7nm 5G MediaTek chipset: Price, full specifications

Also Read

Redmi 10X series launched with AMOLED display, 7nm 5G MediaTek chipset: Price, full specifications

There is a third 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It supports 60x SuperZoom and includes modes like starry mode and super nightscape. The smartphone will also come in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant but is limited in terms of market and availability. It supports 2×2 MIMO WiFi, dual frequency GPS and weighs 202 grams. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colors.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 26, 2020 5:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 26, 2020 5:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Android 10 stable update rolling out
News
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Android 10 stable update rolling out
Realme X3 SuperZoom is a new flagship with 60x zoom

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom is a new flagship with 60x zoom

MSI introduces Gaming and Content Creation series laptops in India

Gaming

MSI introduces Gaming and Content Creation series laptops in India

TCL 9 Series RAY-DANZ soundbar gets iF DESIGN AWARD

News

TCL 9 Series RAY-DANZ soundbar gets iF DESIGN AWARD

Update Zoom on your PC before 30 May for video call support

News

Update Zoom on your PC before 30 May for video call support

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Android 10 stable update rolling out

Realme X3 SuperZoom is a new flagship with 60x zoom

TCL 9 Series RAY-DANZ soundbar gets iF DESIGN AWARD

Update Zoom on your PC before 30 May for video call support

Vivo Y70s 5G launched with Exynos 880 SoC, 48MP camera

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X3 SuperZoom is a new flagship with 60x zoom

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom is a new flagship with 60x zoom
Redmi Earbud S with 12 hours battery life launched in India

News

Redmi Earbud S with 12 hours battery life launched in India
Redmi X Series TV teaser confirms four 12.5W speakers

Smart TVs

Redmi X Series TV teaser confirms four 12.5W speakers
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y70s स्मार्टफोन 5G कनेक्टिविटी और 48MP कैमरा सेंसर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi MIUI 12 अपडेट Mi 9, Mi 9T और Mi 9T Pro स्मार्टफोन के लिए हुआ रिलीज

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 10 हजार से कम कीमत में जून में होंगे लॉन्च

Mi Band 5 के लॉन्च से पहले फोटो हुई लीक, ये होंगी खूबियां

RedmiBook 16 लैपटॉप के साथ Redmi 10X सीरीज लॉन्च , जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Android 10 stable update rolling out
News
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Android 10 stable update rolling out
Realme X3 SuperZoom is a new flagship with 60x zoom

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom is a new flagship with 60x zoom
TCL 9 Series RAY-DANZ soundbar gets iF DESIGN AWARD

News

TCL 9 Series RAY-DANZ soundbar gets iF DESIGN AWARD
Update Zoom on your PC before 30 May for video call support

News

Update Zoom on your PC before 30 May for video call support
Vivo Y70s 5G launched with Exynos 880 SoC, 48MP camera

News

Vivo Y70s 5G launched with Exynos 880 SoC, 48MP camera