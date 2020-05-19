Realme X3 SuperZoom live images, specifications leaked

Realme is gearing up for the launch of its premium Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone on May 25, in China. While the company has been teasing multiple specifications, the rumor mill is churning out leaks in full capacity before the official launch event. Now, the device has been leaked online, showcasing its design aspects and revealing full specifications. Also Read - Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in less than 128 seconds

The alleged Realme X3 SuperZoom leaked images show the phone sporting a flat display panel and dual hole-punch design at the top right corner. The leaked image comes from the Thai website named Tech Hangout, found by the popular tipster Ishan Agarwal. It shows the alleged smartphone sitting alongside its retail box and various set of included accessories with the phone.

Realme X3 SuperZoom leaked specifications

According to the source, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will flaunt a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection. The smartphone could feature the previous-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. Paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB internal storage with UFS 3.0 support.

The device will run on the latest Android 10 OS based on Realme UI. The phone also comes with a 3D curved glass design at the back, and it will be available in Arctic White and Glacier Blue color options.

In terms of the camera, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a quad camera setup at the rear. It comprises of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor as a Primary Camera, with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It also has an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5X optical zoom/60x digital zoom and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it will sport a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 selfie camera, including an unknown secondary camera.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charging support and a USB Type-C port. The device will also use a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and have a face-unlock feature. Additionally, the smartphone will have Dolby Atmos support for a better audio experience. Although, it lacks support for 3.5mm audio jack or MicroSD card support.