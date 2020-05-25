comscore Realme X3 SuperZoom to feature Snapdragon 855+ | BGR India
The use of the Snapdragon 855+ means that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will offer flagship-grade performance, while being cheaper than other flagships featuring the Snapdragon 865.

  Published: May 25, 2020 9:19 AM IST
Realme-X3-SuperZoom-main

Photo: TechHangout

Realme is set to launch a bunch of new products on May 25 and 26 via online events. The launches will see the brand unveil the Realme Buds Air Neo, the Realme Watch, Realme TV and more, However, the major highlight here is the Realme X3 series, consisting of the X3 and X3 SuperZoom, launching on May 26. Now just a day ahead of the launch, new teasers have popped up that give away some major specifications of the higher-end phone. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe

The new specifications confirm the leaks we have seen so far, and also give us a complete look at the front and back of the new phone. They confirm that the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The brand also states that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will have the highest Antutu benchmark score among all smartphones bearing the same processor. The use of the 855+ means that the smartphone will offer flagship-grade performance, while still being much cheaper than the other flagships that are featuring the Snapdragon 865. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom live images and specifications leaked online ahead of May 25 launch

Watch: Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

Another important specification is the 120Hz refresh rate screen. However, to keep the costs low, the panel will be an LCD one, not an AMOLED one. This also points to a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of design, the teaser reveals that the Realme X3 SuperZoom resembles the Realme X2 Pro. The main difference is that the waterdrop notch on the X2 Pro has been replaced by a pill on the X3 SuperZoom. Also Read - Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3 and Realme TV spotted on brand's support page

Apart from these, we know the Realme X3 SuperZoom will also feature a 6.57-inch screen, at least one variant with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 64-megapixel quad-camera setup with 8-megapixel periscope sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel macro sensor.

There is also a dual front-facing camera, comprising a 32-megapixel main sensor with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. There is a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging, Android 10, Stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is set to launch on May 26.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 25, 2020 9:19 AM IST

