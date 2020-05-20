Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe

The Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, is all set to launch its long-rumored Realme X3 SuperZoom flagship smartphone next week in Europe. The company has already sent out media invites for the same. The online launch event will be available to stream on the company’s YouTube channel. Realme fans can watch the launch event live on May 26, 2020, at 02:00PM IST. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom live images and specifications leaked online ahead of May 25 launch

The invite comes with a tagline, “Super Zoom, Super Speed,” which, according to report, highlights the integration of features such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 60x periscopic zoom. And a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, as reported by Realme in a statement sent to the technological media. Also Read - Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3 and Realme TV spotted on brand's support page

In addition, the smartphone will be able to capture clear and sharp astrophotography images by its so-called ‘Constellation Mode’. The device, like the company’s other models, will also feature the 30W Dart Charging support. Also Read - Realme X3 officially confirmed to feature 60x zoom camera; India launch imminent

Realme is currently the seventh brand in the global distribution of mobile phones. The company is also present in 27 countries, where it has 35 million users. In the first four months of 2020 alone, it has sold more than 10 million smartphones, according to data from the brand.

Realme X3 SuperZoom leaked specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution. The official-looking leaked render has also confirmed that the screen will feature a pill-shaped notch in the top left of the phone. This notch will have a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an unknown secondary camera.

Further, there is a quad-camera setup on the back. It comprises of a 64-megapixel primary camera, with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It also has an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5X optical zoom/60x digital zoom and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Furthermore, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. And pack a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.