comscore Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe
News

Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe

News

Realme is all set to launch its long-rumored Realme X3 SuperZoom flagship smartphone next week in Europe.

  • Published: May 20, 2020 1:33 PM IST
Realme-X3-SuperZoom-event

The Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, is all set to launch its long-rumored Realme X3 SuperZoom flagship smartphone next week in Europe. The company has already sent out media invites for the same. The online launch event will be available to stream on the company’s YouTube channel. Realme fans can watch the launch event live on May 26, 2020, at 02:00PM IST. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom live images and specifications leaked online ahead of May 25 launch

The invite comes with a tagline, “Super Zoom, Super Speed,” which, according to report, highlights the integration of features such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 60x periscopic zoom. And a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, as reported by Realme in a statement sent to the technological media. Also Read - Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3 and Realme TV spotted on brand's support page

In addition, the smartphone will be able to capture clear and sharp astrophotography images by its so-called ‘Constellation Mode’. The device, like the company’s other models, will also feature the 30W Dart Charging support. Also Read - Realme X3 officially confirmed to feature 60x zoom camera; India launch imminent

Realme is currently the seventh brand in the global distribution of mobile phones. The company is also present in 27 countries, where it has 35 million users. In the first four months of 2020 alone, it has sold more than 10 million smartphones, according to data from the brand.

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on May 29: Price in India, offers, pre-booking, specifications and more

Also Read

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on May 29: Price in India, offers, pre-booking, specifications and more

Realme X3 SuperZoom leaked specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution. The official-looking leaked render has also confirmed that the screen will feature a pill-shaped notch in the top left of the phone. This notch will have a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an unknown secondary camera.

Further, there is a quad-camera setup on the back. It comprises of a 64-megapixel primary camera, with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It also has an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5X optical zoom/60x digital zoom and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Furthermore, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. And pack a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 20, 2020 1:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI
News
Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI
Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds

News

MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds

OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera won't be disabled outside of China

News

OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera won't be disabled outside of China

LG Stylo 6 with 6.8-inch FHD+ display launched

News

LG Stylo 6 with 6.8-inch FHD+ display launched

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe

Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds

OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera won't be disabled outside of China

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe
Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

News

Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI
Best Realme 4G Smartphone to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Realme 4G Smartphone to buy in 2020
Best phone to play high-end games in 2020

Top Products

Best phone to play high-end games in 2020
Best Phone with Big Screen to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी लॉन्च करने वाली है दमदार स्मार्टफोन, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर

LG Stylo 6 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme Watch 1.4-इंच डिस्प्ले, एक्टिविटी ट्रेकिंग फीचर्स के साथ 25 मई को भारत में होगी लॉन्च

Airtel ने पेश किया 251 रुपये का डाटा वाउचर, मिलेगा 50GB डाटा

Xiaomi यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी : MIUI 12 बेहतरी प्राइवेसी, Dark Mode और मल्टी टास्किंग के साथ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe
News
Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe
Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

News

Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI
Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know
MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds

News

MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds
OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera won't be disabled outside of China

News

OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera won't be disabled outside of China