Realme X3 SuperZoom might use different SoC in India

Realme X3 SuperZoom will make its India debut soon; might use a different processor

Realme X3 SuperZoom could have a different processor from its European variant, specifically designed for the Indian market.

  • Updated: June 7, 2020 3:50 PM IST
Realme X3 SuperZoom is set to launch in India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker is likely preparing to launch the 4G version of the smartphone in the country. In other words, the device will be a bit different from the variant available in other markets. Now, ahead of the launch, Francis Wang, the CMO of Realme India, suggests that the device could come equipped with a different processor in India. Also Read - Realme to launch X50t soon, more details revealed

The company executive quoted an article on the report of the Realme X3 SuperZoom launching in India soon. He gave a response asking the Realme fans “How soon” and “Which processor to use?”. This implies that the company has different plans for the device, making its debut in the country, particularly an Indian variant of the smartphone. Several Realme fans, under the tweet, suggested the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or the Snapdragon 765G SoC. Also Read - Realme X3 Series appears on BIS certification; hints at imminent India launch

Although, many also seem to demand the need for an AMOLED display on the phone rather than focusing more on the chipset segment. However, the CMO of Realme did not reveal any details regarding the new version of the device. It is worth noting that all these rumors could just be speculation, and the final device could remain the same as the European version. Currently, there is no firm information on exactly when the phone will launch. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom launched with 60x zoom and periscope lens: Price, Specifications

Realme X3 SuperZoom features, specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom made its debut in Europe, last month. It flaunts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also has a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Accompanied by an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom comes equipped with a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W charging. It ships with Android 10 OS on top of Realme UI custom skin. In terms of connectivity options, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: June 7, 2020 3:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 7, 2020 3:50 PM IST

