Realme X3 update rolling out with July security patch

Realme X3 has started rolling a new security update in India. The firmware brings the July 2020 security patch and several optimizations to the smartphone's Security, Status Bar, Settings, Bluetooth, and more. The latest update for the Realme X3 bumps up the software build version to RMX2081_11_A.39.

The update's firmware is about 4.59 GB in size, and it brings security enhancements to the smartphone with July 2020 security patch, RealmeCentral reports. The new software also runs on Realme UI skin, which is based on Android 10 OS. As per the changelog, the update has added a smooth scrolling feature to the Realme Lab. It has fixed the voice jam issue when connected to the Bluetooth headset using the LDAC codec.

Realme has optimized the time display issue in Status Bar and improved the default state of reducing screen brightness in power-saving mode. The update also optimizes the flight mode with the Bluetooth status. It has additionally optimized the system's power consumption. The Realme X3 new OTA update is rolling out in an incremental manner. So, it may take a while before reaching all units gradually. Besides, the update's availability can also be checked by going to the phone's Settings section.

Realme X3 features, specifications

To recall, the Realme X3 made its debut earlier this year in June. It flaunts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel main camera. The Realme X3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and Adreno 640 GPU. It packs a 4,200mAh battery and comes with 30W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.