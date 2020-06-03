Realme X3 Series is set to launch in India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker launched the Realme X3 SuperZoom in Europe last week. It seems the company is now preparing to bring the flagship smartphone to India as well. The smartphone is likely to be joined by Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro. These two models have been spotted on Google Play console and also on India’s BIS certification. The latter indicates that Realme might be planning to launch all the three models in India. Also Read - Realme patent reveals design of new truly wireless earbuds

The listing for these devices on BIS certification were first spotted by MySmartPrice. Realme has been refreshing its devices in a span of four to six months. Realme X2 and X2 Pro were launched in India in September and October last year. This only means one thing that they are ready to meet their successors. The only change this year will be the addition of a new model called the X3 SuperZoom. Also Read - Realme 5, 5i, and 5s receiving Android 10 update in India

At this moment, we don’t know much about Realme X3 Series except for their model numbers. Realme X3 SuperZoom is already official with model number RMX2086. It is already listed on the certification site. Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro seem to be the other two devices with model numbers RM2081 and RM2085 respectively. We recommend taking this information with a grain of salt. There is a possibility that we only get one model in the country like other markets. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom launched with 60x zoom and periscope lens: Price, Specifications

Realme X3 Series certified for Indian market

In Europe, Realme X3 SuperZoom is available for €499 and comes only in one storage option of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is equipped with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, it is a different take on flagships this year. At the front, there is a dual selfie camera setup. It uses a 32-megapixel main selfie shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens.

On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup capable of 60x zoom, which gives it the name. There is a 64-megapixel main camera with Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom and optical image stabilization. There is a third 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It supports 60x SuperZoom and includes modes like starry mode and super nightscape.

In India, we might see the SuperZoom launch in additional 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage. The smartphone packs a 4,200mAh battery and supports 30W fast charge via USB Type-C port. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colors. Realme has also launched Narzo 10 series recently and has introduced its first TV. It seems the next announcement will come in the flagship category.