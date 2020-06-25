comscore Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India; check details | BGR India
Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India starting at Rs 24,999

The new Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom feature the Snapdragon 855+ processor, 120Hz refresh rate, 30W fast charging, and quad-camera setups on the back.

  Updated: June 25, 2020 1:24 PM IST
Realme X3 SuperZoom X3

Realme just launched its latest smartphone series in India in the form of the Realme X3 series. The new series will succeed in the popular Realme X2 series from last year. It comprises the Realme X3, and the higher-end X3 SuperZoom. Both the new smartphones use last year’s flagship processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and will compete with other upper-level mid-range to flagship devices in the country. Also Read - Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today: Livestream details, specifications and more

Using yesteryear’s flagship processor instead of a newer mid-range chipset, the new series has a new take on the whole ‘budget flagship’ phenomenon. Both devices focus on general performance and camera performance, with some new capabilities on the X3 SueprZoom capabilities. Check out the phones below. Also Read - Realme C11 could launch in Malaysia on June 30, reveals brand; check details

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Realme X3 specifications

The Realme X3 features a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The screen is capable of refreshing at both 60Hz and 120Hz. It also features a dynamic switching mode that can automatically switch between 120Hz and 60Hz as per the content on the screen. The phone has two storage variants. The first is a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the second is an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone also features UFS 3.0 storage and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is available in two colors which are blue and white. Also Read - Realme Watch Review: It's all about the form

In terms of the optics, the Realme X3 features a quad-camera setup featuring a main 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, along with an  8–megapixel ultrawide sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The phone also features a  4,200mAh battery with support for the brand’s 30W fast charging.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom also features a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The screen is capable of again, refreshing at both 60Hz and 120Hz. It also features a dynamic switching mode that can automatically switch between 120Hz and 60Hz as per the content on the screen. The smartphone will be available in two variants, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the other with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The X3 SuperZoom also features UFS 3.0 storage and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of the camera, the SuperZoom differs from the standard X3. The main camera sensor is a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel periscope lens that allows users to zoom into pictures at 60x. The periscope lens also features OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) which helps with the long-distance shots by minimizing shake. The other two sensors are the 8-megapixel ultra-wide and the 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel main camera sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The phone also features a  4,200mAh battery with support for the brand’s 30W fast charging.

The cameras on both the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom feature a bunch of software-powered features. This includes various night-shooting modes and Realme’s new Starry Mode. This enables users to take crisp astrophotography shots at night.

Pricing and availability

The Realme X3 is available for Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It will be available starting June 30, 12 PM on Flipkart and Realme.com

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available for Rs 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 32,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com with the pre-booking starting from 8 pm tonight to June 27, 2020.

  Published Date: June 25, 2020 1:15 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 25, 2020 1:24 PM IST

Best Sellers