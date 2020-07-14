Realme is back with the next online sale for the new Realme X3 series today. This will take place at 12 PM on via Realme.com and Flipkart. The phones will also be sold via offline stores in the coming weeks. Check out all you need to know about both the camera-oriented 4G flagship phones ahead of the sale. Also Read - Realme C11 with dual rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

Realme X3 sale: Launch offers

If you’re buying the X3 or X3 SuperZoom from Flipkart, there are multiple launch day offers available. You get 5 percent unlimited cashback if you make the payment through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There’s an additional 5 percent discount for buyers with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Buyers also get an extra Rs 2,000 discount which is already included in the final price of the phone. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom Review: A worthy flagship competitor to the OnePlus 7T

Realme X3 specifications

The phone features a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The screen is capable of refreshing at both 60Hz and 120Hz. The phone has two storage variants. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. The first is a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the second is an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It features a quad-camera setup featuring a main 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, along with an 8–megapixel ultrawide sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The phone also features a 4,200mAh battery with support for the brand’s 30W fast charging. Also Read - Realme Buds Q Review: Setting the bar high for budget true wireless earbuds

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

The X3 SuperZoom also features a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The screen is capable of again, refreshing at both 60Hz and 120Hz. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. The X3 SuperZoom also features UFS 3.0 storage and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The main camera sensor is a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel periscope lens that allows users to zoom into pictures at 60x. The periscope lens also features OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) which helps with the long-distance shots by minimizing shake. The other two sensors are the 8-megapixel ultra-wide and the 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel main camera sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

Pricing and availability

The Realme X3 is available for Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available for Rs 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 32,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

