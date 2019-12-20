Smartphone maker Realme is preparing to launch its first 5G smartphone, the Realme X50 5G in the Chinese market. The company teased the launch a couple of weeks back while hinting at some design elements. Realme also confirmed that the smartphone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC with an integrated 5G modem. Beyond this, we already know that the smartphone will support both the standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures. Past rumors indicate that Realme is planning to bring this 5G smartphone in the market before the end of 2019.

Realme X50 5G details

However, the company has not provided any clue regarding the potential launch date of the upcoming smartphone. As per a new report from GizmoChina, the company just posted a new teaser for the device. Realme also shared details about the internal cooling system of the X50 5G. The company shared a new poster on its official handle on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The poster confirms that Realme has added an 8mm ultra-larger liquid-cooled copper tube. This tube features 410 cubic millimeters of volume with something called “heat dissipation 3.0”. Realme also confirmed that the liquid-cooling copper tube offers five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation with a 100 percent coverage of the core heat source.

Realme posted another teaser confirming that the X50 5G will allow users to connect with dual-channel Wi-Fi, and 5G. This will allow X50 5G users to have higher connection speeds across all scenarios. Realme confirmed that its X50 5G can use the network acceleration feature while making use of both the 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands.

It also shared details about all the connectivity frequency bands that the X50 5G will support. The device supports n1, n41, n78, and n79 frequency bands along with SA and NSA dual-mode networking. X50 5G is expected to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 60-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone is also likely to come with a 4,500mAh battery with VOOC 4/0 fast charging technology.