Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes

The Realme X50 5G is soon going to be launched in China. Meanwhile, the company has been teasing some of the phone’s features. Today, the brand teased the charging capacity of the upcoming phone. Realme shared a teaser poster which revealed that the X50 5G will have Enhanced VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. This technology will allow the device to charge up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

Further, the brand revealed that the phone will maintain the balance between charging speed and safety. Realme claims that charging monitoring will be supported on the device. This update comes merely a day after the company revealed the Realme X50 5G’s large liquid-cooling copper tube. The phone will use 8mm ultra large diameter copper tubes for cooling. The cooling offers five-dimensional heat dissipation which covers 100 percent of the heat from the core.

Realme X50 5G other specifications

Here are the other specifications teased about the device over time. The X50 5G will support dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G. This allows the phone to remain connected to both networks at the same time. This will allow superb online connectivity by smartly switching between networks based on the scenario. The phone will also be able to use both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands for Wi-Fi.

Realme has also confirmed that the phone will cover all the mainstream frequency bands for 5G connectivity. This includes n1, n41, n78, n79 bands. The Realme X50 5G will also support both SA and NSA dual-mode networking. The brand also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. This is the same processor used on the Redmi K30 5G and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

Rumored specifications

Other rumored specifications also state that the phone will be equipped with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. This could likely be the new Sony IMX686 60-megapixel sensor. The lens could be accompanied by an 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel sensors on the rear. A rumored 32-megapixel front camera could be accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary lens.

The phone could also come with a 4,500mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 tech. The Realme X50 5G could also come with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone might run Android 10-based ColorOS 7 right out the box.

The Realme X50 5G will also be accompanied by the Realme X50 Lite during launch. An exact launch date is not confirmed yet. However, we expect the phone to launch around January 5. Confirmation for the same should be out by the end of this year.