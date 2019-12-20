comscore Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50 5G feature leaked; battery to charge 70% in just 30 minutes
News

Realme X50 5G feature leaked; battery to charge 70% in just 30 minutes

News

The upcoming Realme X50 5G smartphone will come with the brand's enhanced VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. This will allow the phone to charge to 70 percent in just 30 minutes

  • Published: December 20, 2019 3:44 PM IST
realme-x50-5g edited

The Realme X50 5G is soon going to be launched in China. Meanwhile, the company has been teasing some of the phone’s features. Today, the brand teased the charging capacity of the upcoming phone. Realme shared a teaser poster which revealed that the X50 5G will have Enhanced VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. This technology will allow the device to charge up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

Related Stories


Further, the brand revealed that the phone will maintain the balance between charging speed and safety. Realme claims that charging monitoring will be supported on the device. This update comes merely a day after the company revealed the Realme X50 5G’s large liquid-cooling copper tube. The phone will use 8mm ultra large diameter copper tubes for cooling. The cooling offers five-dimensional heat dissipation which covers 100 percent of the heat from the core.

Watch: Realme X2 Review

Realme X50 5G other specifications

Here are the other specifications teased about the device over time. The X50 5G will support dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G. This allows the phone to remain connected to both networks at the same time. This will allow superb online connectivity by smartly switching between networks based on the scenario. The phone will also be able to use both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands for Wi-Fi.

Realme X50 5G charging

Realme has also confirmed that the phone will cover all the mainstream frequency bands for 5G connectivity. This includes n1, n41, n78, n79 bands. The Realme X50 5G will also support both SA and NSA dual-mode networking. The brand also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. This is the same processor used on the Redmi K30 5G and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

Best budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy right now in India

Also Read

Best budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy right now in India

Rumored specifications

Other rumored specifications also state that the phone will be equipped with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. This could likely be the new Sony IMX686 60-megapixel sensor. The lens could be accompanied by an 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel sensors on the rear. A rumored 32-megapixel front camera could be accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary lens.

The phone could also come with a 4,500mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 tech. The Realme X50 5G could also come with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone might run Android 10-based ColorOS 7 right out the box.

The Realme X50 5G will also be accompanied by the Realme X50 Lite during launch. An exact launch date is not confirmed yet. However, we expect the phone to launch around January 5. Confirmation for the same should be out by the end of this year.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 20, 2019 3:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG new feature in testing is a Motor Glider
Gaming
PUBG new feature in testing is a Motor Glider
Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

News

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more

News

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more

Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

News

Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes

News

Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more

Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes

Vivo Y11 launched in India at Rs 8,990; 3GB RAM, dual-camera setup and more

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes

News

Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes
Android 10 update: These phones will not get the latest OS, is yours on the list?

Top Products

Android 10 update: These phones will not get the latest OS, is yours on the list?
Realme C2 latest update rolling out in India; brings Dark Mode toggle, December security patch

News

Realme C2 latest update rolling out in India; brings Dark Mode toggle, December security patch
Sony Xperia 6 with Snapdragon 765 SoC spotted online

News

Sony Xperia 6 with Snapdragon 765 SoC spotted online
Realme X2 first sale today at 12PM: Price in India, launch offers

News

Realme X2 first sale today at 12PM: Price in India, launch offers

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Year End Sale आज रात 8 बजे से Flipkart Plus यूजर्स के लिए होगी शुरू, ये हैं बेस्ट ऑफर्स

Jabra Elite 75t ट्रूली वायरलैस ईयरबड भारत में 15,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, 28 घंटे का है बैटरी लाइफ

Oppo A91 स्मार्टफोन Geekbench पर हुआ लिस्ट, इन स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Oraimo ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नेकबेंड 2 ईयरफोन, जानें कीमत

Airtel Digital TV ने मल्टी TV NCF की कीमतें 20 रुपये बढ़ाई, जानें अब कितनी देनी होगी कुल कीमत

News

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked
News
Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked
Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more

News

Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 launched: Price, features, release date and more
Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

News

Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out
Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes

News

Realme X50 5G will charge 70% in just 30 minutes
Vivo Y11 launched in India at Rs 8,990; 3GB RAM, dual-camera setup and more

News

Vivo Y11 launched in India at Rs 8,990; 3GB RAM, dual-camera setup and more