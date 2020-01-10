comscore Realme X50 5G update rolls out: Price, features and more | BGR India
The Realme X50 5G smartphone is now getting its first software update that brings improvements to the device network compatibility and calling experience.

  Published: January 10, 2020 11:09 AM IST
Realme is rolling out its first software update for the Realme X50 5G smartphone in the Chinese market. As part of the update rollout, the company shared a changelog for what changes we should expect.

The new Realme X50 5G update bumps up the software version to RMX2051_11.A.06, and the firmware is about 3.46GB in size. As per the changelog, the Realme X50 5G smartphone is getting an incremental system update, Getdroidtips reports.

Realme notes that it has optimized the network compatibility and improve the calling experience to the device with this update, which would make it work better than before. The new software version also adds the Realme UI V1.0 custom skin on top of Android 10 OS, making it the first Realme smartphone to experience it.

Realme will roll out the OTA update in batches. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all Realme X50 5G smartphones gradually in China. Users will get a notification to download the update. You can also check the update by going to Settings -> About Phone -> System update. The company is likely to roll out this Realme UI V1.0 update to more devices in the coming weeks.

Realme X50 5G features, specifications

Realme X50 5G made its debut earlier this month in China. The smartphone flaunts a 6.57-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera.

The Realme X50 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and features a dedicated 5G SA/NSA modem. It packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G and, USB Type-C port for charging.

