Realme is all set to launch its latest Realme X50 5G smartphone. If rumors are to believed, the handset will make its debut in January 2020. However, past reports indicate that the brand is planning to launch Realme X50 5G before the end of 2019. Ahead of the launch, a lot has already been leaked about the phone. Now, the handset has made an appearance on MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) in China.

This Realme phone is listed with model number RMX2051, 91Mobiles reported. The Realme X50 will be the company’s first smartphone to support 5G connectivity. Besides, the Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that it will launch 5G handsets in India in 2020. Now, let’s talk about the expected features and specifications of the upcoming Realme Realme X50 phone.

Realme X50 features, specs (expected)

The upcoming Realme phone will reportedly be equipped with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. At the bac, there could be a 60-megapixel sensor with a Sony IMX686 lens. The setup might be accompanied by an 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel sensors on the rear. A rumored 32-megapixel front camera could be accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary lens.

The phone could also come with a 4,500mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 tech. The Realme X50 5G could also come with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone might run Android 10-based ColorOS 7 right out the box. The Realme X50 5G will support dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G. This allows the phone to remain connected to both networks at the same time. This will allow superb online connectivity by smartly switching between networks based on the scenario. The phone will also be able to use both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands for Wi-Fi.

Realme has also confirmed that the phone will cover all the mainstream frequency bands for 5G connectivity. This includes n1, n41, n78, n79 bands. The Realme X50 5G will also support both SA and NSA dual-mode networking. The brand also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. This is the same processor used on the Redmi K30 5G and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

The Realme X50 5G will also be accompanied by the Realme X50 Lite during launch. An exact launch date is not confirmed yet. However, we expect the phone to launch around January 5. Confirmation for the same should be out by the end of this year.