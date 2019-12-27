Realme X50 5G live images leaked online

Realme is hosting an event on January 7 in China, where it is likely to unveil the Realme X50 5G smartphone. Ahead of the launch, the smartphones have already leaked out, revealing key features and specifications. Now, a new set of live images has surfaced online, showcasing the device rear design.

Realme X50 5G design

The new live images of the Realme X50 5G smartphone confirm once again that the smartphone will be featuring a Quad-camera setup on the back at the upper-left corner, along with an LED flash. The back panel also comes with a reflective glass back and appears to sport a gradient color finish.

The Realme X50 5G smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that also operates as a power key. The left edge of the Realme X50 smartphone features a volume rocker key. There is a SIM tray on the top side of the device whereas the bottom edge features a USB-C port and speaker grill.

The report did not share any images of the front side of the phone. However, rumors surrounding the phone have revealed that it will be arriving with the dual-punch hole LCD panel. Like other Realme devices, it may add support for 3.5mm headphone jack.

Besides, the upcoming Realme 5G smartphone has also cleared China’s 3C certification. The model number of the registered smartphone is RMX2051 / RMX2025 and features 30W Fast Charging, Playfuldroid reports.

Specifications and features (leaked)

As per previous leaks and rumors, the Realme X50 is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset, which will work on both SA (standalone) and NSA (non-standalone) 5G networks. It could also come with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone might run Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box.

At the back, the smartphone can feature a 60-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX686 lens. The setup could be paired with an 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel sensors. While the front may pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary lens. The Realme X50 5G will also come with an enhanced VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. This will charge the phone’s battery (unknown capacity) to 70 percent within 30 minutes.