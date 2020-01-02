comscore Realme X50 5G official poster teased ahead of launch | BGR India
Realme X50 5G official poster teased online ahead January 7 launch

The Realme X50 5G smartphone will be officially unveiled next week in China.

  • Published: January 2, 2020 12:06 PM IST
Realme is set to launch the Realme X50 5G, its first smartphone with dual punch-hole camera design, in China on January 7. The Realme device has been subject to a few rumors previously. As we get closer to the launch, Realme has started sharing more details about the device.

After teasing some of the key features earlier, Realme has now shared the official poster for the device. The poster for the upcoming Realme X50 5G shows the smartphone’s front design in all its glory. It confirms that the device will feature a dual punch-hole camera design in the upper-left corner, similar to the one seen on Redmi K30 and Huawei Nova 6 5G.

On the front, the device layout also reveals an earpiece speaker and a secondary noise cancellation mic at the top. The left edge of the smartphone features a volume rocker. While the right side has a SIM card slot and power button key. Whereas, the bottom edge of the smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, microphone, and speaker grill. The Realme X50 5G will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint on the power button.

Realme X50 specifications and price

As per previous leaks and rumors, the Realme X50 5G will come with a 6.67-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ pixels resolution. The smartphone could feature a Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. In terms of connectivity, it will get 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Type-C, 3.5mm audio socket, and dual-frequency GPS.

For photography, Realme X50 5G will feature a quad-rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor. Paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 13-megapixel 5x hybrid zoom sensor and a 2-megapixel super macro lens. The Realme X50 5G could also pack a 4,500mAh battery and VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. The smartphone will also have Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back and the front along with P2i coating.

