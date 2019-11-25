comscore Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser and details
Realme X50 5G smartphone coming soon; teaser hints at dual punch hole cameras and more

This teaser comes months after Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the plans of a 5G-enabled smartphone. As per a previous report, Realme India plans to launch the 5G smartphone before the end of 2019.

  Published: November 25, 2019 2:53 PM IST
Realme X50 5G Teaser

Smartphone maker Realme has just shared a new teaser confirming its first 5G smartphone. As part of the teaser, the company confirmed the name of the smartphone along with some additional information. This teaser comes months after Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the plans of a 5G-enabled smartphone. As per a previous report, Realme India plans to launch the 5G smartphone before the end of 2019. Sheth also added that the upcoming Realme X50 5G will feature both the standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures. This will offer the smartphone, “the maximum compatibility” with different 5G network implementations across the globe.

We already know that the upcoming Realme X50 5G smartphone will run on the upcoming 7nm-based Snapdragon 7 series processors. The teaser confirms that the company will launch the smartphone soon. As per the teaser on Weibo, the smartphone maker will likely launch the 5G smartphone in the Chinese market first. It is also likely to follow up with its plans to bring the 5G smartphone in India before the end of 2019. The company has already confirmed that it will launch the Realme XT 730G in December.

It is possible that Realme may simply announce the 5G smartphone along with its Realme XT 730G smartphone. The company will likely launch Realme X50 5G around Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. This is in line with what they did with their Realme XT with 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. The smartphone maker was the first to announce the device in the Indian market. However, the actual launch happened weeks later.

Taking a closer look at the teaser, we can also see a wire-frame outline of a smartphone. This wire-frame indicates that the Realme X50 5G will come with rounded corners and dual punch-hole cameras. There is no information beyond this regarding the Realme X50 5G smartphone. It is likely that the smartphone maker will try to keep the smartphone as inexpensive as possible. This will give them more bragging rights about the most affordable 5G smartphone or such.

  • Published Date: November 25, 2019 2:53 PM IST

