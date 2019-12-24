comscore Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China
News

Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China

News

Realme's first 5G smartphone, the upcoming Realme X50 5G, has been teased by the company on several occasions.

  • Published: December 24, 2019 2:38 PM IST
Realme X50 5G Teaser

Realme has revealed the launch date of Realme X50 5G smartphone for China. According to Weibo post, the Realme X50 5G will be launched on January 7 in Beijing. The official post reads “Don’t wait, let’s talk about 5G! Realme’s grand opening year, 5G youth flagship! X50 # See you in Beijing on January 7! Forward Weibo and draw 5 new 5G mobile phones”

Related Stories


Realme’s first 5G smartphone, the upcoming Realme X50 5G, has been teased by the company on several occasions. The handset recently made an appearance on MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) in China. Also, now it has already been listed on JD.com (China’s online retailer website) for pre-bookings. Besides China market, Realme has also confirmed that it will launch 5G handsets in India in 2020. Here are the expected features and specifications of the upcoming Realme X50 5G smartphone.

Realme X50 5G

Image: Weibo

Realme X50 features, specifications (expected)

The upcoming Realme phone is expected to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. At the back, there could be a 60-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX686 lens. The setup might be accompanied by an 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel sensors on the rear. A rumored 32-megapixel front camera could be accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary lens.

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

Also Read

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

The phone could also come with a 4,500mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 tech. The Realme X50 5G could also come with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone might run Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box. The Realme X50 5G will support dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G. This allows the phone to remain connected to both networks at the same time. This will allow superb online connectivity by smartly switching between networks based on the scenario. The phone will also be able to use both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands for Wi-Fi.

Watch Video: Realme X2 Pro Review

Realme has also confirmed that the phone will cover all the mainstream frequency bands for 5G connectivity. This includes n1, n41, n78, n79 bands. The Realme X50 5G will also support both SA and NSA dual-mode networking. The brand also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 24, 2019 2:38 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China
News
Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China
Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

News

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

Best Xiaomi smartphones launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best Xiaomi smartphones launched in India in 2019

Nokia 3.2 is getting a new OTA update

News

Nokia 3.2 is getting a new OTA update

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Syska EarGo Review

Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor

Kia working on electric version of Seltos SUV

Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

Nokia 3.2 is getting a new OTA update

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor

News

Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor
Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China

News

Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China
Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

News

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020
Realme X2 Pro new variant with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage announced for Rs 27,999

News

Realme X2 Pro new variant with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage announced for Rs 27,999
Realme Winter Sale: Check discounts on Realme 3i and Realme C2 today

Deals

Realme Winter Sale: Check discounts on Realme 3i and Realme C2 today

हिंदी समाचार

2020 के शुरुआत में Realme भारत में लॉन्च करेगी फिटनेस बेंड

Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offers: 2,020 रुपये के प्रीपेड रिचार्ज पर मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Realme भी भारत में लॉन्च करेगी 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा सेंसर वाला फोन

WhatsApp features in 2020 : नए साल में व्हाट्सएप में जुड़ेंगे ये नए फीचर्स 

दुनिया मना रही है हॉलिडे सीजन, गूगल ने भी बनाया डूडल

News

Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor
News
Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor
Kia working on electric version of Seltos SUV

News

Kia working on electric version of Seltos SUV
Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China

News

Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China
Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

News

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020
Nokia 3.2 is getting a new OTA update

News

Nokia 3.2 is getting a new OTA update