Realme X50 5G smartphone launch confirmed for January 7 in China

Realme has revealed the launch date of Realme X50 5G smartphone for China. According to Weibo post, the Realme X50 5G will be launched on January 7 in Beijing. The official post reads “Don’t wait, let’s talk about 5G! Realme’s grand opening year, 5G youth flagship! X50 # See you in Beijing on January 7! Forward Weibo and draw 5 new 5G mobile phones”

Realme’s first 5G smartphone, the upcoming Realme X50 5G, has been teased by the company on several occasions. The handset recently made an appearance on MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) in China. Also, now it has already been listed on JD.com (China’s online retailer website) for pre-bookings. Besides China market, Realme has also confirmed that it will launch 5G handsets in India in 2020. Here are the expected features and specifications of the upcoming Realme X50 5G smartphone.

Realme X50 features, specifications (expected)

The upcoming Realme phone is expected to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. At the back, there could be a 60-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX686 lens. The setup might be accompanied by an 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel sensors on the rear. A rumored 32-megapixel front camera could be accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary lens.

The phone could also come with a 4,500mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 tech. The Realme X50 5G could also come with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone might run Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box. The Realme X50 5G will support dual-channel Wi-Fi and 5G. This allows the phone to remain connected to both networks at the same time. This will allow superb online connectivity by smartly switching between networks based on the scenario. The phone will also be able to use both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands for Wi-Fi.

Realme has also confirmed that the phone will cover all the mainstream frequency bands for 5G connectivity. This includes n1, n41, n78, n79 bands. The Realme X50 5G will also support both SA and NSA dual-mode networking. The brand also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC.

