Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA

Smartphone maker Realme is gearing up for the launch of its latest and much anticipated Realme X50 5G. Right before the scheduled launch of the device, all the Realme X50 5G specifications have leaked online. Taking a closer look, the leaked specifications were spotted on the Chinese certification website TENAA. It is worth noting that we already knew some specifications including the display size and battery capacity. In addition, we also got information about the Realme C3. The company is likely planning to launch its budget smartphone in markets around South East Asia.

Realme X50 5G specifications and Realme C3 details

According to a report from TechAndroids, the Realme X50 5G will feature a 6.57-inch TFT display with FHD+ resolution. TFT means that it will not come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The specification list does mention an in-display fingerprint scanner but renders show a side-mounted sensor. Digging deeper, the device will run on Snapdragon 765G SoC with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The listing clarified that the device will not feature a microSD card. It makes X50 5G to be the third device to skip the microSD card. Moving forward, the device will run Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out of the box with a 4,100mAh battery.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

As previously mentioned, the battery will also come with support for enhanced VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. The smartphone will also feature a quad-camera setup on the back and a dual-camera setup on the front. As per the listing, we will get a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The front will feature a 16-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor. In addition, it will also come in Black, Purple, Gold, and Blue colors.

Last but not least, we also got to know some information about the Realme C3. It is likely the successor to the budget Realme C2 in the market. As per another report from DroidShout, Realme C3 got an NBTC certification in Thailand. This means that the device is landing soon in the market. We don’t know anything else about the device. It is possible that Realme may launch the device with X50 5G, and a lite edition of the X50 5G.