comscore Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA, Realme C3 clears NBTC certification
News

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA, Realme C3 clears NBTC certification

News

Realme X50 5G will feature a 6.57-inch TFT display with FHD+ resolution. Digging deeper, the device will run on Snapdragon 765G SoC with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 3:22 PM IST
Realme X50, Realme C3

Smartphone maker Realme is gearing up for the launch of its latest and much anticipated Realme X50 5G. Right before the scheduled launch of the device, all the Realme X50 5G specifications have leaked online. Taking a closer look, the leaked specifications were spotted on the Chinese certification website TENAA. It is worth noting that we already knew some specifications including the display size and battery capacity. In addition, we also got information about the Realme C3. The company is likely planning to launch its budget smartphone in markets around South East Asia.

Related Stories


Realme X50 5G specifications and Realme C3 details

According to a report from TechAndroids, the Realme X50 5G will feature a 6.57-inch TFT display with FHD+ resolution. TFT means that it will not come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The specification list does mention an in-display fingerprint scanner but renders show a side-mounted sensor. Digging deeper, the device will run on Snapdragon 765G SoC with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The listing clarified that the device will not feature a microSD card. It makes X50 5G to be the third device to skip the microSD card. Moving forward, the device will run Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out of the box with a 4,100mAh battery.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

As previously mentioned, the battery will also come with support for enhanced VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. The smartphone will also feature a quad-camera setup on the back and a dual-camera setup on the front. As per the listing, we will get a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The front will feature a 16-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor. In addition, it will also come in Black, Purple, Gold, and Blue colors.

Realme X50 5G wide-angle camera sample teased ahead of January 7 launch

Also Read

Realme X50 5G wide-angle camera sample teased ahead of January 7 launch

Last but not least, we also got to know some information about the Realme C3. It is likely the successor to the budget Realme C2 in the market. As per another report from DroidShout, Realme C3 got an NBTC certification in Thailand. This means that the device is landing soon in the market. We don’t know anything else about the device. It is possible that Realme may launch the device with X50 5G, and a lite edition of the X50 5G.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 3:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA
News
Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA
Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Features

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

itel A25 phone with 100-days replacement warranty launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

News

itel A25 phone with 100-days replacement warranty launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 receiving January 2020 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 receiving January 2020 security update

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10 update

News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10 update

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA

itel A25 phone with 100-days replacement warranty launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 receiving January 2020 security update

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10 update

Samsung to soon launch Odyssey gaming monitors

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA

News

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA
Realme 5i India launch set for January 9: Check expected features and other details

News

Realme 5i India launch set for January 9: Check expected features and other details
Realme has sold over 5.5 million units of Realme 5 series

News

Realme has sold over 5.5 million units of Realme 5 series
New Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro update brings security patch and more

News

New Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro update brings security patch and more
BGR India: Weekly News Wrap

News

BGR India: Weekly News Wrap

हिंदी समाचार

Whatsapp के डिलीट हुए मैसेज को ऐसे पढ़ें

Xbox One Series X कंसोल से बेहतर होगा अपकमिंग Sony PlayStation 5!

Xiaomi Redmi K20 के लिए खुशखबरी, Android 10 बेस्ड MIUI 11 स्टेबल अपडेट मिली

टॉप फिटनेस बैंड भारत में 3 हजार रुपये के अंदर : Mi Band, Infinix, Honor Band 5 हैं ऑप्शन

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन 9 जनवरी को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, सामने आईं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA
News
Realme X50 5G specifications spotted on TENAA
itel A25 phone with 100-days replacement warranty launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

News

itel A25 phone with 100-days replacement warranty launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999
Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 receiving January 2020 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 receiving January 2020 security update
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10 update

News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10 update
Samsung to soon launch Odyssey gaming monitors

News

Samsung to soon launch Odyssey gaming monitors