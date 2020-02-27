Realme has started rolling out a new software update for its recently launched Realme X50 5G device in China. The update brings the latest February 2020 Android security patchset along with a number of bug fixes and system-level improvements for the smartphone.

The latest update for the Realme X50 5G handset bumps up the software version to RMX2051_11.A.09. The firmware is about 3.5 GB in size and is available to download from the Realme official website. The new software runs on the latest Android 10 OS-based on top of Realme UI v1.0.

Update Changelog

As per the changelog, the new update brings system performance and improves the overall stability of the device. It also optimizes network connectivity and improves call experience. In the camera section, the update adds a new feature for extremely dark scenes to enhance the photography functions. The new software also mentions the addition of improved screen visibility function under direct sunlight and optimizes the 90Hz and 120Hz screen experience.

In terms of bug fixes, the latest software update for the Realme X50 5G device comes with a bunch of improvements. It has fixed the problem of abnormal voice sent by third-party applications, small-screen video glitches in some scenes, and the repair for the side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The update also optimizes the headset minimum volume issue, being too high in some scenarios, GetDroidTips report. The February 2020 Android security patch with the update further brings several security enchantments to the device, as it fixes a flaw in the media framework section and kernel components.

The Realme X50 5G OTA update is rolling out in stages. So, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternately, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.