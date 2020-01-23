comscore Realme X50 5G update rolling out: Prices, specs and more | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50 5G update rolling out with new optimizations and bug fixes
News

Realme X50 5G update rolling out with new optimizations and bug fixes

News

The Realme X50 5G is among the newest smartphones in the company’s portfolio. The update brings in new optimizations and bug fixes.

  • Published: January 23, 2020 2:59 PM IST
Realme X50 5G

Realme is rolling out a new software update for its Realme X50 5G users in China. The OTA update brings with it a host of new optimizations and bug fixes. It also brings in the new Realme UI V1.0 onboard. Read on to find out everything on this latest Realme X50 5G update.

Related Stories


The OTA update rolling out to the Realme X50 5G comes with build number RMX2051_11.A.08 for users based in China. As per the changelog, it brings in the new Realme UI. Additionally, the update optimizes the smartphone network performance and improves network stability. It also brings Wi-Fi network experience improvements along with telecom IoT card not showing 5G switch problem optimizations.

The update also includes a major bug fix for a problem of low probability restart in some instances. Lastly, the new update for the Realme X50 5G fixes the problem of screen refresh rate not getting switched in some cases in a small probability, RMUpdate reports.

Realme is rolling out the new software update for the Realme X50 5G users in China. The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. If there are no major bugs with the update, it will then roll out widely to everyone. Once the update is ready, users will get a push notification to download the firmware. Alternatively, one can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update.

Realme X50 5G features, specifications

The Realme X50 5G is among the newest smartphones in the company’s portfolio. It flaunts a 6.57-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera.

The Realme X50 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and Adreno 620 GPU. It packs a 4,200mAh battery with Fingerprint support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 23, 2020 2:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 price in India cut, now start at Rs 12,499
Deals
Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 price in India cut, now start at Rs 12,499
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Compared

Honor View 20 gets Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor View 20 gets Magic UI 3.0 update

Motorola Razr foldable flip smartphone pre-orders from January 26, sale on February 6

News

Motorola Razr foldable flip smartphone pre-orders from January 26, sale on February 6

Samsung launches new 'Curd Maestro' refrigerators

News

Samsung launches new 'Curd Maestro' refrigerators

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Compared

Honor View 20 gets Magic UI 3.0 update

Motorola Razr foldable flip smartphone pre-orders from January 26, sale on February 6

Samsung launches new 'Curd Maestro' refrigerators

Realme X50 5G update rolling out

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor View 20 gets Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor View 20 gets Magic UI 3.0 update
Realme X50 5G update rolling out

News

Realme X50 5G update rolling out
Honor 7C software update rolling out

News

Honor 7C software update rolling out
Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India cut, now starts from Rs 11,999

Deals

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India cut, now starts from Rs 11,999
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro could launch soon; gets spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro could launch soon; gets spotted online

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन वायरलैस चार्जिंग के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 39,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

IRCTC ने यात्रियों को फर्जी वेबसाइट (Fake website) से सतर्क रहने के लिए चेतावनी दी

Vodafone ने 19 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, मिलेंगे अनलिमिटेड बेनिफिट्स

Xiaomi Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 स्मार्ट बल्ब भारत में 599 रुपये हुआ लॉन्च

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Compared
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Compared
Honor View 20 gets Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor View 20 gets Magic UI 3.0 update
Motorola Razr foldable flip smartphone pre-orders from January 26, sale on February 6

News

Motorola Razr foldable flip smartphone pre-orders from January 26, sale on February 6
Samsung launches new 'Curd Maestro' refrigerators

News

Samsung launches new 'Curd Maestro' refrigerators
Realme X50 5G update rolling out

News

Realme X50 5G update rolling out