Realme is rolling out a new software update for its Realme X50 5G users in China. The OTA update brings with it a host of new optimizations and bug fixes. It also brings in the new Realme UI V1.0 onboard. Read on to find out everything on this latest Realme X50 5G update.

The OTA update rolling out to the Realme X50 5G comes with build number RMX2051_11.A.08 for users based in China. As per the changelog, it brings in the new Realme UI. Additionally, the update optimizes the smartphone network performance and improves network stability. It also brings Wi-Fi network experience improvements along with telecom IoT card not showing 5G switch problem optimizations.

The update also includes a major bug fix for a problem of low probability restart in some instances. Lastly, the new update for the Realme X50 5G fixes the problem of screen refresh rate not getting switched in some cases in a small probability, RMUpdate reports.

Realme is rolling out the new software update for the Realme X50 5G users in China. The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. If there are no major bugs with the update, it will then roll out widely to everyone. Once the update is ready, users will get a push notification to download the firmware. Alternatively, one can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update.

Realme X50 5G features, specifications

The Realme X50 5G is among the newest smartphones in the company’s portfolio. It flaunts a 6.57-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera.

The Realme X50 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and Adreno 620 GPU. It packs a 4,200mAh battery with Fingerprint support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.