Realme X50 5G wide-angle camera sample teased ahead of January 7 launch

Realme’s CMO, Xu Qi, has posted an ultra-wide-angle sample shot of the smartphone, showing its camera prowess.

  Published: January 3, 2020 10:35 AM IST
The Realme X50 5G smartphone is reportedly all set to make its debut in China on January 7. It is rumored to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and is also expected to pack a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. Realme is also said to be working on the Lite edition variant.

Realme X50 5G camera sample

Other specifications of the smartphone are still under wraps, but now an ultra-wide-angle camera sample shot from the smartphone has been teased online. Recent reports have revealed that the upcoming Realme X50 5G smartphone will be equipped with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens of f/2.2 aperture and a focal length of 13mm. The sensor will also have a 1.12µm micron pixel size and a 1/4.0-inch sensor.

A new camera sample that is said to be snapped using the Realme X50 5G has now been revealed on Weibo by Realme’s CMO, Xu Qi. The camera sample shared by Realme appears much sharper, less color-saturated, and without much noise. Even the dynamic range looks much detailed with almost no pixelation.

The Realme X50 5G device could have a quad-rear camera setup. The setup will include a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor. Paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13-megapixel 5x hybrid zoom sensor, and a 2-megapixel super macro lens. The main camera, as well as the ultrawide lens, will reportedly feature some image stabilization.

Specifications and price (expected)

As per past reports, the Realme smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch IPS display. The panel will have a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ pixels resolution. The smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

In terms of connectivity, it will get 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Type-C, 3.5mm audio socket, and dual-frequency GPS. The Realme X50 5G could also pack a 4,500mAh battery and VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. The smartphone will also have Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back and the front along with P2i coating.

  Published Date: January 3, 2020 10:35 AM IST

