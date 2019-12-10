Realme X50 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC

Realme’s China CEO, Sky Li, has stated that the company will only be launching 5G phones starting from 2020. And while 2020 isn’t very far, we might not have to wait for the company’s first 5G phone. Realme, in a fresh teaser today, has revealed that the upcoming X50 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

There have also been whispers about a Lite version of the X50 5G in the rumor mill, but nothing has been made official about it so far. Realme has yet to declare a launch date for its first dual-mode 5G smartphone.

Realme X50 5G download speed

The X50 getting Qualcomm’s latest mid-range 5G chipset doesn’t come as a surprise especially since the “X50” moniker itself hints at the Snapdragon X52 5G modem present on the Qualcomm chip. The chip will provide download speeds of up to 3.7Gbps on 5G. Also, since this is a mid-range chip, the Realme X50 5G is expected to be a premium mid-range handset and not a flagship. Previous information reveals that Realme’s handset will share quite a few similarities with arch-rival Redmi’s K30 handset. Apart from the processor, a front dual camera hole-punch has also been confirmed earlier.

Specifications and features (expected)

As far as speculation is concerned, the Realme X50 5G could host a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it could also boast the same camera hardware as the Redmi K30 which is the Sony IMX686 sensor. Throw in a rumored 4,500mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge and this almost looks like a step-sibling of the Redmi K30.

There is also, of course, talk about a MediaTek MT6885 5G SoC-powered version of the same Realme handset but there are no official declarations about it yet. Meanwhile, Realme is preparing to launch the Realme X2 in India along with the Realme Buds Air on December 17th.