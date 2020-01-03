comscore Realme X50 5G Youth Edition teased officially; more details tomorrow
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50 5G Youth Edition teased officially; more details expected tomorrow
News

Realme X50 5G Youth Edition teased officially; more details expected tomorrow

News

The Realme X50 5G Youth Edition was up in rumors before, but now the company has confirmed its existence via a teaser.

  • Published: January 3, 2020 12:20 PM IST
realme-x50-s5-youth-edition-teaser-weibo

Realme is confirmed to launch its first 5G-enabled smartphone, Realme X50 5G, in China on January 7. The Chinese company has been sharing teasers from quite sometime, but now there is a new teaser highlighting the launch of a Lite version.

Related Stories


The Realme X50 5G Youth Edition was up in rumors before, but now the company has confirmed its existence via a teaser. Realme has teased this Youth Edition model by sharing a poster image of the letter “Y”. The caption for the post reads “Dare to Leap! Youth! Real!”. Even, the Chief Marketing Officer of Realme, Xu Qi Chase, also posted new year greetings using Realme X50 5G Youth Edition smartphone on Weibo (via GizmoChina).

Realme X50 5G wide-angle camera sample teased ahead of January 7 launch

Also Read

Realme X50 5G wide-angle camera sample teased ahead of January 7 launch

It is widely expected that the Realme X50 5G Youth Edition will also launch alongside the standard 5G model January 7 at a launch event in China. So far, the company has just teased the naming of the phone, but nothing else. That said, Realme on its Weibo post has also added that it will make an announcement tomorrow.

Coming to the Realme X50 standard 5G model, the company CEO Madhav Sheth already posted images ahead of its official announcement. We already knew how the front of the device looks, but in new set of images the back of the device has also been showcased. The design of the phone closely resembles the recently launched Realme X2. However, the Realme X50 5G will be the company’s first phone to use a punch-hole front camera setup on the screen.

Watch Video: Realme X2 Pro Review

In terms of specifications, reports have tipped that the Realme X50 5G will comprise a 64-megapixel main camera lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera lens. There will also be a 13-megapixel telephoto unit with 5x hybrid zoom and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The Realme X50 5G will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The mid-range Snapdragon 765G is one of the most anticipated SoCs with its ability to bring 5G to the masses. The chipset can also combine 5G and WiFi connections to increase both, connection speed and stability.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 3, 2020 12:20 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 8GB RAM spotted online
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 8GB RAM spotted online
Realme X50 5G Youth Edition teased officially

News

Realme X50 5G Youth Edition teased officially

Indians spend one-third of their day on a smartphone

News

Indians spend one-third of their day on a smartphone

Realme Buds Air flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Buds Air flash sale today at 12PM

PUBG Mobile takes a leaf out of Call of Duty: Mobile with Domination Mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile takes a leaf out of Call of Duty: Mobile with Domination Mode

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

OnePlus 7 series gets OxygenOS Open beta 8 with One-Handed mode, security patch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 8GB RAM spotted online

Realme X50 5G Youth Edition teased officially

Indians spend one-third of their day on a smartphone

Realme Buds Air flash sale today at 12PM

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X50 5G Youth Edition teased officially

News

Realme X50 5G Youth Edition teased officially
Realme Buds Air flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Buds Air flash sale today at 12PM
Realme X50 images display rear quad-camera setup

News

Realme X50 images display rear quad-camera setup
Realme X50 5G wide-angle camera sample teased

News

Realme X50 5G wide-angle camera sample teased
Realme 5 and 5s get new update; Check what's new

News

Realme 5 and 5s get new update; Check what's new

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 9X फोन भारत में होने वाला है लॉन्च, Flipkart ने किया टीज

रिलयमी के सीईओ माधव सेठ ने Realme X50 की फोटो की शेयर, सामने आईं ये डिटेल्स

Realme X50 5G स्मार्टफोन का अल्ट्रा वाइड एंगल कैमरा सेंपल जारी

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 फोन जल्द ही 8GB रैम के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Huawei P40 सीरीज के तीन स्मार्टफोन होंगे लॉन्च, कुछ ऐसा होगा डिजाइन

News

OnePlus 7 series gets OxygenOS Open beta 8 with One-Handed mode, security patch
News
OnePlus 7 series gets OxygenOS Open beta 8 with One-Handed mode, security patch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 8GB RAM spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 8GB RAM spotted online
Realme X50 5G Youth Edition teased officially

News

Realme X50 5G Youth Edition teased officially
Indians spend one-third of their day on a smartphone

News

Indians spend one-third of their day on a smartphone
Realme Buds Air flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Buds Air flash sale today at 12PM