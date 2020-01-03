Realme is confirmed to launch its first 5G-enabled smartphone, Realme X50 5G, in China on January 7. The Chinese company has been sharing teasers from quite sometime, but now there is a new teaser highlighting the launch of a Lite version.

The Realme X50 5G Youth Edition was up in rumors before, but now the company has confirmed its existence via a teaser. Realme has teased this Youth Edition model by sharing a poster image of the letter “Y”. The caption for the post reads “Dare to Leap! Youth! Real!”. Even, the Chief Marketing Officer of Realme, Xu Qi Chase, also posted new year greetings using Realme X50 5G Youth Edition smartphone on Weibo (via GizmoChina).

It is widely expected that the Realme X50 5G Youth Edition will also launch alongside the standard 5G model January 7 at a launch event in China. So far, the company has just teased the naming of the phone, but nothing else. That said, Realme on its Weibo post has also added that it will make an announcement tomorrow.

Coming to the Realme X50 standard 5G model, the company CEO Madhav Sheth already posted images ahead of its official announcement. We already knew how the front of the device looks, but in new set of images the back of the device has also been showcased. The design of the phone closely resembles the recently launched Realme X2. However, the Realme X50 5G will be the company’s first phone to use a punch-hole front camera setup on the screen.

Watch Video: Realme X2 Pro Review

In terms of specifications, reports have tipped that the Realme X50 5G will comprise a 64-megapixel main camera lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera lens. There will also be a 13-megapixel telephoto unit with 5x hybrid zoom and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The Realme X50 5G will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The mid-range Snapdragon 765G is one of the most anticipated SoCs with its ability to bring 5G to the masses. The chipset can also combine 5G and WiFi connections to increase both, connection speed and stability.

