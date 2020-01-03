comscore Realme X50 images shared by CEO ahead of launch | BGR India
Realme X50 images shared by CEO ahead of launch; shows off quad-camera setup

Previous leaks of the phone had also revealed the punch hole dual front cameras at the front. The new images show off the rear of the phone.

  Published: January 3, 2020 11:12 AM IST
Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Realme posted the Realme X50 5G days ahead of its official announcement. The phone is the company’s first 5G-enabled smartphone. The official launch date for the phone is January 7. The new images share more information on how the Realme X50 5G looks from the back.

We already knew how the front of the device looks. Previous leaks of the phone had revealed the dual punch hole setup for the front cameras. Now, the new images shared show off the back of the device.

According to leaked specifications, what we see in the images comprise a 64-megapixel main camera lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera lens. There is also a 13-megapixel telephoto unit with 5x hybrid zoom and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The design of the phone closely resembles the recently launched Realme X2. However, the Realme X50 5G will be the company’s first phone to use a punch-hole front camera setup on the screen. This falls in line with the Realme X series bringing something new to the rand’s line up with every device. We saw that the Realme X brings a pop-up camera. Meanwhile, the Realme XT brought a 64-megapixel rear camera. Further, the Realme X2 Pro was the company’s first premium flagship phone with 50W fast charging.

Realme X50 5G to use Snapdragon 765G

The Realme X50 5G will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The mid-range Snapdragon 765G is one of the most anticipated SoCs with its ability to bring 5G to the masses. The chipset can also combine 5G and WiFi connections to increase both, connection speed and stability. That could be really handy in the early 5G days (or months) when the connection wouldn’t exactly be flawless.

Realme is also expected to announce a Realme X50 Lite at the same launch event. It is still unknown what aspect of the phone will be toned down in the ‘Lite’ variant. However, the most likely scenario is the X50 Lite will only be a 4G phone, and not support 5G.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2020 11:12 AM IST

