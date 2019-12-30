Hello everyone, we are back with our daily news wrap to share all the important news from the world of technology. Considering that today is the first day of the week, not much happened in terms of new announcements or teasers. However, there was a healthy amount of new development in terms of new product launches, and leaks. Taking a quick look, we saw a table leaking ht specifications of the much anticipated Realme X50. Beyond this, we also saw some changes in the pricing of the Tata Sky Set-Top Box.

Oppo launched a new storage and RAM variant for its A5 2020 while Nokia 4.2 received a significant price-cut. Last but not least, we also saw leaked Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite manual and Huawei P40 Pro renders. Now that we have zipped through all the major announcements, let’s dig in some of the details. Here is everything that you need to know about the world of technology this Monday.

Watch: 5 Products Xiaomi should launch in India

Realme X50 leaked specifications

First up, a table leaked the possible hardware specifications and pricing details of the Realme X50 5G on Weibo. This table confirmed some of the previously revealed specifications including Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The smartphone is all set to launch on January 7, 2020. It will come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Some of the highlights of the smartphone include 120Hz display refresh rate, quad-read camera, and 5G connectivity.

Tata Sky Set-Top-Box Price changes

Now, let’s talk about the recent price changes for the Standard Definition Tata Sky Set-Top Box (STB) and the 4K Tata Sky STB. Taking a closer look, the company initially announced some discounts on both the versions of the STB. Now given the festive season is almost done; the discount offers have expired leading to increased prices. Both the SD and 4K versions of Tata Sky STB are back to their regular price of Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,499 respectively.

Oppo A5 2020 new variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage launched

Moving forward we got the news that Oppo has launched a new variant for its A5 2020 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Oppo A5 2020 is meant for the budget range with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. You can check more about the new variant including the pricing below in the launch post.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite manual leak

Continuing with the leaks, it appears that the manual for the highlight anticipated Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has surfaced online. The company is expected to launch the smartphone at CES 2020 in the coming week. The leaked user manual gave use some ideas regarding the design of the smartphone. It also comes with the usual labeling that indicates different components of the smartphone.

Nokia 4.2 now available in India for Rs 6,999

HDM Global, the company behind Nokia-branded smartphones has decided to conduct a massive price-cut to promote sales. As part of the latest price-cut, the company has reduced the pricing of its Nokia 4.2 smartphone from Rs 9,499 to just Rs 6,999. This is about Rs 4,000 down from the launch price of Rs 10,990.

Huawei P40 Pro renders leaked

Last but not the least, we also got the leaked renders of the much anticipated Huawei P40 Pro. This new set of renders showcase a Penta-camera setup on the back of the smartphone. This new set of renders also showcase the punch-hole design on the front with a dual front-facing camera.

Story Timeline