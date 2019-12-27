comscore Realme X50 new design teaser reveals side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50 new design teaser reveals side-mounted fingerprint sensor like Galaxy S10e
News

Realme X50 new design teaser reveals side-mounted fingerprint sensor like Galaxy S10e

News

A new render of Realme X50 by the company now showcases the presence of side-mounted fingerprint sensor apart from the quad-rear camera system.

  • Published: December 27, 2019 11:37 AM IST
featured-realme-x50-5g-2

Realme is been teasing away features, design and key specifications of the upcoming Realme X50 on social media ahead of its official China launch. Yesterday, Realme CMO teased the rear design of the Realme X50 showcasing a new color on Weibo. Earlier this week, the company confirmed that the Realme X50 5G will be launched on January 7 in Beijing.

Related Stories


Adding to the list of teasers, a new render of Realme X50 by the company now showcases the presence of side-mounted fingerprint sensor apart from the quad-rear camera system. Since there was no fingerprint scanner at the back of the device in last teaser, it was anticipated that Realme might go with in-display fingerprint reader instead.

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

Also Read

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

The Realme X50 5G, Realme’s first 5G smartphone, has been teased by the company on several occasions. The handset recently made an appearance on MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) in China. It has already been listed on JD.com (China’s online retailer website) for pre-bookings. Realme has only confirmed the Snapdragon 765 SoC inclusion.

In terms of rumored features and specifications, some reports have claimed that the Realme X50 will boast of Sony IMX686 sensor for the 64-megapixel camera in the quad-camera system. The setup is expected to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel sensors on the rear. A rumored 32-megapixel front camera could be accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary lens for selfies.

Watch Video: Realme X2 Pro Review

Some reports suggest that the Realme X50 will feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. The phone could also come with a 4,500mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 tech. In terms of internals, the handset could sport 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Besides China market, Realme has also confirmed that it will launch 5G handsets in India in 2020.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 27, 2019 11:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Yunmi Internet Smart Refrigerator launched by Xiaomi
News
Yunmi Internet Smart Refrigerator launched by Xiaomi
Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL

News

Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro tipped to launch in India in Q1, 2020 before IPL

Detel Di-Pod Review

Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and more

Telecom

Airtel Rs 558 prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and more

Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric

News

Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric

Most Popular

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know

IRCTC now let's you book Indian Railways ticket, but pay later: Here's how

Realme X50 new design teaser reveals side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

Yunmi Internet Smart Refrigerator launched by Xiaomi

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know
Realme X50 new design teaser reveals side-mounted fingerprint sensor

News

Realme X50 new design teaser reveals side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Best phones launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best phones launched in India in 2019
MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset announced

News

MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset announced
10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

News

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel के 558 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में मिलेगा डेली 3GB डाटा, घटाई वैलिडिटी

Realme Buds Air की अगली फ्लैश सेल 30 दिसंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे होगी, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vivo S1 Pro भारत में इस कीमत के साथ होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को ट्राई से मिली राहत, टैरिफ पर लानी होगी पारदर्शिता

Huawei P40 Pro में होगी फुल डिस्प्ले स्क्रीन, फ्रंट पैनल लीक से हुआ खुलासा

News

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know
News
Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know
IRCTC now let's you book Indian Railways ticket, but pay later: Here's how

News

IRCTC now let's you book Indian Railways ticket, but pay later: Here's how
Realme X50 new design teaser reveals side-mounted fingerprint sensor

News

Realme X50 new design teaser reveals side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

News

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue
Yunmi Internet Smart Refrigerator launched by Xiaomi

News

Yunmi Internet Smart Refrigerator launched by Xiaomi