Realme X50 new design teaser reveals side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Realme is been teasing away features, design and key specifications of the upcoming Realme X50 on social media ahead of its official China launch. Yesterday, Realme CMO teased the rear design of the Realme X50 showcasing a new color on Weibo. Earlier this week, the company confirmed that the Realme X50 5G will be launched on January 7 in Beijing.

Adding to the list of teasers, a new render of Realme X50 by the company now showcases the presence of side-mounted fingerprint sensor apart from the quad-rear camera system. Since there was no fingerprint scanner at the back of the device in last teaser, it was anticipated that Realme might go with in-display fingerprint reader instead.

The Realme X50 5G, Realme’s first 5G smartphone, has been teased by the company on several occasions. The handset recently made an appearance on MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) in China. It has already been listed on JD.com (China’s online retailer website) for pre-bookings. Realme has only confirmed the Snapdragon 765 SoC inclusion.

In terms of rumored features and specifications, some reports have claimed that the Realme X50 will boast of Sony IMX686 sensor for the 64-megapixel camera in the quad-camera system. The setup is expected to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel sensors on the rear. A rumored 32-megapixel front camera could be accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary lens for selfies.

Watch Video: Realme X2 Pro Review

Some reports suggest that the Realme X50 will feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. The phone could also come with a 4,500mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 tech. In terms of internals, the handset could sport 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Besides China market, Realme has also confirmed that it will launch 5G handsets in India in 2020.