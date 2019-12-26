comscore Realme X50 official render reveals new design, color | BGR India
Realme X50 official render reveals new color and rear design

The upcoming Realme X50 smartphone official renders were recently revealed, showcasing a new design and color

featured-realme-x50-5g-2

Realme will be launching its first 5G smartphone dubbed as the X50 on January 7. The brand has been teasing this phone for some time now revealing key specifications. Though the announcement is still two weeks away, Realme CMO has exposed the rear design of the phone by posting a teaser render on Weibo.

Realme X50 Design

Looking at teaser render of Realme X50, one can clearly say it follows the same quad-camera alignment design that debuted on Realme 5 Pro. This design can be also found on the recently announced Realme X2 and the Realme XT before that. Also, there is no sign of a fingerprint sensor at the back. Hence, this probably means the device might come with an in-screen unit like any other Realme X series phone released so far. However, the front of the phone will be different as per the first teaser and several leaks. Instead of a dew-drop notch on the previous models, the X50 will feature dual punch-hole for front-facing cameras.

Specifications

The Realme X50 has been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G. This processor is also present in Redmi K30 5G and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. Hence, it will work on both SA (standalone) and NSA (non-standalone) 5G networks. Apart from that, the device will able to connect to both 5G and Wi-Fi networks simultaneously. This will allow users to have a seamless internet connection in case of poor 5G reception. Additionally, the phone will be also capable of connecting to 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks at the same time.

The Realme X50 will also come with an enhanced VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. This will charge the phone’s battery (capacity not known) to 70 percent within 30 minutes. Although it is expected to feature an AMOLED display, Digital Chat Station, one of the well-known Chinese leaksters tipped the device to sport a dual-punch hole LCD panel. According to the leakster, the phone will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor just like the Redmi K30 series.

