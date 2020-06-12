Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July

Realme has announced that X50 Pro 5G will be the first device from the company which will get Android 11 beta 1 update. The Chinese company has confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 rollout will begin in early July. It is promising that the latest Android 11 beta 1 will be available on more Realme smartphones in the future. Realme also says this 5G device will again be available for purchase starting July 9.

Currently, due to the production disruption because of the lockdown, there is a shortage in the supply of Realme X50 Pro 5G. It said that the brand will soon resume the production of Realme X50 Pro 5G. To recall, this was the first phone in India to launch with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform. The handset will soon be available in three variants via Flipkart and Realme.com.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India starts from Rs 39, 999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB variant will costs Rs 41,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB configuration is priced at Rs 47,999. As for the specifications, the device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is the first smartphone with this mobile platform in India. The flagship processor brings a big improvement in CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor.

It features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. There is also a pill-shaped cutout for the dual ultra-wide selfie cameras on the front. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a 92-percent screen-to-body ratio and the panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Realme X50 Pro offers a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel sensor for clicking selfies. Realme has added a 4,200mAh battery inside the device.

The smartphone offers support for 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. It comes with Super Linear Dual speaker. For photos and videos, the X50 Pro 5G comes with a quad-rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 12-megapixel camera. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor at the back of the phone. The handset supports 20x hybrid zoom as well as Wi-Fi 6.