comscore Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July: All you need to know
News

Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July: All you need to know

News

The Chinese company has confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 rollout will begin in early July.

  • Published: June 12, 2020 3:09 PM IST

Realme has announced that X50 Pro 5G will be the first device from the company which will get Android 11 beta 1 update. The Chinese company has confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 rollout will begin in early July. It is promising that the latest Android 11 beta 1 will be available on more Realme smartphones in the future. Realme also says this 5G device will again be available for purchase starting July 9.

Currently, due to the production disruption because of the lockdown, there is a shortage in the supply of Realme X50 Pro 5G. It said that the brand will soon resume the production of Realme X50 Pro 5G. To recall, this was the first phone in India to launch with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform. The handset will soon be available in three variants via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

The Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India starts from Rs 39, 999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB variant will costs Rs 41,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB configuration is priced at Rs 47,999. As for the specifications, the device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is the first smartphone with this mobile platform in India. The flagship processor brings a big improvement in CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor.

Realme Narzo 10A sale in India today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, specifications

Also Read

Realme Narzo 10A sale in India today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, specifications

It features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate. There is also a pill-shaped cutout for the dual ultra-wide selfie cameras on the front. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a 92-percent screen-to-body ratio and the panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The Realme X50 Pro offers a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel sensor for clicking selfies. Realme has added a 4,200mAh battery inside the device.

The smartphone offers support for 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. It comes with Super Linear Dual speaker. For photos and videos, the X50 Pro 5G comes with a quad-rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 12-megapixel camera. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor at the back of the phone. The handset supports 20x hybrid zoom as well as Wi-Fi 6.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 12, 2020 3:09 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme X50 5G

Realme X50 5G
Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor with Adreno 620 GPU
64 million ultra clear wide angle main camera, 12 million Telephoto lens, 8 million ultra wide angle camera, and 2 million macro lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July
News
Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July
Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India

News

Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India

Huami Amazfit Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3 set to launch

Wearables

Huami Amazfit Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3 set to launch

Jio announces free 1-year Amazon Prime membership: Get this offer

News

Jio announces free 1-year Amazon Prime membership: Get this offer

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July

Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India

Jio announces free 1-year Amazon Prime membership: Get this offer

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders leaked

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Realme Narzo 10A sale in India today: Price, specifications

News

Realme Narzo 10A sale in India today: Price, specifications
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Mi band 5 की लॉन्चिंग के बाद सस्ता हुआ MI band 4, जानिए कीमत

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4 : कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर के मामले में कौन है बेहतर

Sony PlayStation 5 के डिजाइन से कंपनी ने उठाया पर्दा, नए गेम्स का ऐलान

Redmi Note 9 और Note 9 Pro हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कितनी है कीमत

Xiaomi और Poco के इन स्मार्टफोन को जल्द मिलेगा Android 11 beta अपडेट

Latest Videos

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July
News
Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July
Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch
Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India

News

Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India
Jio announces free 1-year Amazon Prime membership: Get this offer

News

Jio announces free 1-year Amazon Prime membership: Get this offer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 renders leaked