Realme X50 Pro 5G camera details revealed; to feature 6 camera sensors

The Realme X50 Pro 5G will launch on February 24 in India. Ahead of the official launch, Realme has revealed a few details. Realme's upcoming 5G phone will come with support for 65W fast charging tech

  Published: February 18, 2020 7:40 PM IST
Realme X50 Pro 5G

The Realme X50 Pro 5G will launch on February 24 in India. Ahead of the official launch, Realme has revealed a few details. Realme’s upcoming 5G phone will come with support for 65W fast charging tech. It is likely to offer a big display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The company’s latest teaser also suggests that the device will be available in a red color variant.

Realme X50 Pro 5G camera and other details

It will arrive with a hole-punch display design. The teaser reveals the Realme X50 Pro 5G will sport a vertically stacked quad rear camera setup. Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase confirmed that the handset will offer 20x zoom capability. There will be two cameras on the front for selfies. Additionally, the upcoming Realme phone will be able to capture videos from its ultrawide camera with a portrait blur. The device will also offer a night mode. Chase has also shared a few camera samples of the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

The images taken with night mode are quite impressive. In an official Weibo post, Realme has confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will bear a quad rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel main camera. At the moment, it is unclear whether the X50 Pro 5G will offer a Samsung sensor or Sony IMX686 sensor. The global launch for the Realme X50 Pro 5G is also scheduled for February 24, which will take place in Madrid.

Realme Link app announced for its upcoming IoT products

The smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with the model number RMX2071. The phone is likely to run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It could feature 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, this is likely the top variant of the phone and there will also probably be other storage variants. Whether the phone will support expandable storage is still up in the air.

The smartphone will feature NFC and support dual-SIM support too. The Realme X50 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole front camera in the device’s top left corner. The screen itself is a FHD+ one. The Realme X50 Pro 5G, by its name, is also the high-end variant of the Realme X50 5G. The X50 5G was launched earlier this year featuring the Snapdragon 765G.

  Published Date: February 18, 2020 7:40 PM IST

