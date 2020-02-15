Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz display

Realme is set to launch its first 5G flagship smartphone on February 24. Initially set to launch at MWC, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will now be launched via an online event in Munich. Ahead of the launch, the company has been revealing key features of the smartphone. Now, it has confirmed that Realme X50 Pro 5G will come with a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. This could mean the company is using the same panel first seen on the Realme X2 Pro.

The details of the display were confirmed by Realme Europe on Twitter. The refresh rate shows that Realme is just not ready to adopt 120Hz refresh rate. Asus and Samsung are the only smartphone makers offering devices with 120Hz display. OnePlus is also expected to adopt a 120Hz display for its next flagship. We also know that Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. It will also be the first 5G device from the company for the global market.

Watch: Realme UI First Look

Realme also confirmed that the X50 Pro 5G will come with 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. The leaks indicate that Realme X50 Pro 5G will also adopt a dual punch-hole display design. There will be four cameras on the back. The smartphone with model number RMX2071 has already appeared on Antutu. It achieved a score of 5,74,985 with the help of its latest hardware.

It is also confirmed that Realme X50 Pro 5G will be launched with Realme UI. The company is also teasing support for dual mode 5G with the device. The launch is scheduled to begin at 2:00PM IST on February 24. It is shaping up to be the competitor to Xiaomi Mi 10, which was introduced this week in China. Realme X2 Pro has been a success in terms of sales in the premium segment. The former sub-brand of Oppo will be hoping to replicate that success with its 5G flagship as well.