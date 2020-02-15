comscore Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz display | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz Super AMOLED display; will support 65W SuperDart charge
News

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz Super AMOLED display; will support 65W SuperDart charge

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G will be a flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 SoC and is expected to offer 5G support in India as well.

  • Published: February 15, 2020 11:26 AM IST
Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme is set to launch its first 5G flagship smartphone on February 24. Initially set to launch at MWC, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will now be launched via an online event in Munich. Ahead of the launch, the company has been revealing key features of the smartphone. Now, it has confirmed that Realme X50 Pro 5G will come with a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. This could mean the company is using the same panel first seen on the Realme X2 Pro.

Related Stories


The details of the display were confirmed by Realme Europe on Twitter. The refresh rate shows that Realme is just not ready to adopt 120Hz refresh rate. Asus and Samsung are the only smartphone makers offering devices with 120Hz display. OnePlus is also expected to adopt a 120Hz display for its next flagship. We also know that Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. It will also be the first 5G device from the company for the global market.

Watch: Realme UI First Look

Realme also confirmed that the X50 Pro 5G will come with 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. The leaks indicate that Realme X50 Pro 5G will also adopt a dual punch-hole display design. There will be four cameras on the back. The smartphone with model number RMX2071 has already appeared on Antutu. It achieved a score of 5,74,985 with the help of its latest hardware.

Realme X50 Pro 5G global launch set for February 24, company confirms

Also Read

Realme X50 Pro 5G global launch set for February 24, company confirms

It is also confirmed that Realme X50 Pro 5G will be launched with Realme UI. The company is also teasing support for dual mode 5G with the device. The launch is scheduled to begin at 2:00PM IST on February 24. It is shaping up to be the competitor to Xiaomi Mi 10, which was introduced this week in China. Realme X2 Pro has been a success in terms of sales in the premium segment. The former sub-brand of Oppo will be hoping to replicate that success with its 5G flagship as well.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 15, 2020 11:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz display
News
Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz display
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India pricing out

News

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India pricing out

FASTag is now free until February 29, NHAI waves off charges for 15 days

News

FASTag is now free until February 29, NHAI waves off charges for 15 days

AGR: DoT asks telcos to clear dues immediately

Telecom

AGR: DoT asks telcos to clear dues immediately

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25

News

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz display

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India pricing out

FASTag is now free until February 29, NHAI waves off charges for 15 days

AGR: DoT asks telcos to clear dues immediately

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz display

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz display
MWC 2020 canceled: Tech firms weigh options

News

MWC 2020 canceled: Tech firms weigh options
Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G will support 65W SuperDart fast charging tech
Flipkart Sale: Check out the best deals this year

News

Flipkart Sale: Check out the best deals this year
Realme X50 Pro 5G global launch set for February 24, company confirms

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G global launch set for February 24, company confirms

हिंदी समाचार

पैनासोनिक (Panasonic) लेकर आया कनेक्टेड लिविंग प्लेटफॉर्म मिराई

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy S10 सीरीज के 29,000 रुपये तक सस्ते होने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन Geekbench की वेबसाइट पर हुआ स्पॉट, सामने आई ये डीटेल्स

Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन 65W SuperDart चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ होगा लॉन्च

iQoo 3 स्मार्टफोन भारत में Snapdragon 865 SoC के साथ होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz display
News
Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz display
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India pricing out

News

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India pricing out
FASTag is now free until February 29, NHAI waves off charges for 15 days

News

FASTag is now free until February 29, NHAI waves off charges for 15 days
AGR: DoT asks telcos to clear dues immediately

Telecom

AGR: DoT asks telcos to clear dues immediately
iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25

News

iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India on February 25